Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cut Off Your Hands Release Final Album HLLH, Share Video For 'Live For Each Other'

Friday, 16 October 2020, 8:28 am
Press Release: Great Things

Cut Off Your Hands celebrate the release of their third and final record HLLH, with a tribute to friendship - the new radio single and video ‘Live For Each Other’.

Songwriter and frontman Nick Johnston says the track is a love song dedicated to his friends.

“It is about self-consciousness within relationships and avoiding the temptation to put a magnifying glass on those I love,” he explains.

“The structure was built originally around a sample of ‘Slippery People’ by Talking Heads and was built from there. This is a reference not only to that band but also to one of the first songs I wrote for Shaky Hands ep ‘Takes Slowly Over’- which began life as a cover of ‘Girlfriend Is Better’ also by Talking Heads. If imitation is indeed the highest form of flattery then I think my tendency to chameleon socially around people I love finds fitting expression in a song that wears its musical references firmly on its sleeve.”

In the self-released HLLH, the band collaborated with producer and multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Toy to make “the album we’ve always wanted to make”.

Touching on personal relationships, mental health and social issues, HLLH features nine tracks bookended by soundscapes. The album offers the band’s take on life after touring, and an invitation to the listener for some self-reflection.

“We are really thrilled to be able to finally share this body of work with our fans and to have a couple of opportunities to have fun and express our gratitude for the good times we have had together over the last 14 years since we started out,” Johnston says.

HLLH is out today digitally via DRM and on vinyl via Flying Out. The record will also be available at the final shows of the farewell tour - the just added extra show at Whammy Bar on 29 October and the last hurrah at Wellington’s San Fran on 30 October. Tickets are on sale now via Ticket Tailor.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Great Things on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 