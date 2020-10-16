Cut Off Your Hands Release Final Album HLLH, Share Video For 'Live For Each Other'

Cut Off Your Hands celebrate the release of their third and final record HLLH, with a tribute to friendship - the new radio single and video ‘Live For Each Other’.

Songwriter and frontman Nick Johnston says the track is a love song dedicated to his friends.

“It is about self-consciousness within relationships and avoiding the temptation to put a magnifying glass on those I love,” he explains.

“The structure was built originally around a sample of ‘Slippery People’ by Talking Heads and was built from there. This is a reference not only to that band but also to one of the first songs I wrote for Shaky Hands ep ‘Takes Slowly Over’- which began life as a cover of ‘Girlfriend Is Better’ also by Talking Heads. If imitation is indeed the highest form of flattery then I think my tendency to chameleon socially around people I love finds fitting expression in a song that wears its musical references firmly on its sleeve.”

In the self-released HLLH, the band collaborated with producer and multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Toy to make “the album we’ve always wanted to make”.

Touching on personal relationships, mental health and social issues, HLLH features nine tracks bookended by soundscapes. The album offers the band’s take on life after touring, and an invitation to the listener for some self-reflection.

“We are really thrilled to be able to finally share this body of work with our fans and to have a couple of opportunities to have fun and express our gratitude for the good times we have had together over the last 14 years since we started out,” Johnston says.

HLLH is out today digitally via DRM and on vinyl via Flying Out. The record will also be available at the final shows of the farewell tour - the just added extra show at Whammy Bar on 29 October and the last hurrah at Wellington’s San Fran on 30 October. Tickets are on sale now via Ticket Tailor.

© Scoop Media

