Gin Wigmore Releases Single ‘HBIC’ - Celebrates People In Positions Of Power Doing The Right Thing

Esteemed New Zealand born singer songwriter Gin Wigmore today releases a powerful statement of a single which she hopes will highlight and celebrate people in positions of power who are doing great things for the world.

‘HBIC’ arrives, with a purpose, on the eve of New Zealand’s general election.

“Head Bitch In Charge - or HBIC if you’re short on time - to me feels like it should be a career choice highlighted on career day, don’t ya think? It takes a lot to willingly take the reins and steer things like a boss. It takes a lot to be a leader, and even more to be good at it. Holding compassion, consideration and empathy at the forefront of all decision making for the beings and environment you are responsible for. Withstanding public pressure and maintaining a clear focus on the greater good,” says Wigmore.

“Too many times, throughout the history of humanity, we have offered platforms to dangerously insensitive people. People in positions of power committing crimes against humanity, animals and the beautiful world we live in. I feel it is our duty to combat the bad with the good. To see through the bullshit and do away with outdated ideas and tired methods. So, with this song, I hope to offer a soundtrack to the celebration of the HBIC that exists in all of us and commend those currently utilizing their platform for good. And with that, I’d personally like to dedicate this song to New Zealand’s own HBIC - Jacinda Ardern - for doing just that.”

As with Gin Wigmore’s previous 2020 singles - ‘Feels Like Me’ and ‘Hangover Halo’ - ‘HBIC’ is out via 333 Wreckords Crew.

The collective was founded by Wigmore’s husband Jason Aalon Butler, frontman of the band Fever 333, in 2019.

Gin Wigmore has just been announced as headlining the Summer Concert Series 2021. Gin will be joined by The Angels, Dragon, Pseudo Echo and Mi-Sex. The concert tour takes in Gibbston Valley Winery on Saturday January 23, Taupo on Saturday January 30 and Whitianga on Sunday January 31. Tickets and more information can be found at https://www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

