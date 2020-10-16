Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gin Wigmore Releases Single ‘HBIC’ - Celebrates People In Positions Of Power Doing The Right Thing

Friday, 16 October 2020, 8:40 am
Press Release: NikNak Media

Esteemed New Zealand born singer songwriter Gin Wigmore today releases a powerful statement of a single which she hopes will highlight and celebrate people in positions of power who are doing great things for the world.

‘HBIC’ arrives, with a purpose, on the eve of New Zealand’s general election.

“Head Bitch In Charge - or HBIC if you’re short on time - to me feels like it should be a career choice highlighted on career day, don’t ya think? It takes a lot to willingly take the reins and steer things like a boss. It takes a lot to be a leader, and even more to be good at it. Holding compassion, consideration and empathy at the forefront of all decision making for the beings and environment you are responsible for. Withstanding public pressure and maintaining a clear focus on the greater good,” says Wigmore. 

“Too many times, throughout the history of humanity, we have offered platforms to dangerously insensitive people. People in positions of power committing crimes against humanity, animals and the beautiful world we live in. I feel it is our duty to combat the bad with the good. To see through the bullshit and do away with outdated ideas and tired methods. So, with this song, I hope to offer a soundtrack to the celebration of the HBIC that exists in all of us and commend those currently utilizing their platform for good. And with that, I’d personally like to dedicate this song to New Zealand’s own HBIC - Jacinda Ardern - for doing just that.” 

As with Gin Wigmore’s previous 2020 singles - ‘Feels Like Me’ and ‘Hangover Halo’ - ‘HBIC’ is out via 333 Wreckords Crew.

The collective was founded by Wigmore’s husband Jason Aalon Butler, frontman of the band Fever 333, in 2019.

Gin Wigmore has just been announced as headlining the Summer Concert Series 2021. Gin will be joined by The Angels, Dragon, Pseudo Echo and Mi-Sex. The concert tour takes in Gibbston Valley Winery on Saturday January 23, Taupo on Saturday January 30 and Whitianga on Sunday January 31. Tickets and more information can be found at https://www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NikNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 