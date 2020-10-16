Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Love Letter To Fashion

Friday, 16 October 2020, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Upstairs Gallery

Dear Fashion
by Leigh Tawharu
6 - 29 November 2020

Join us for this beautiful show by local mixed media artist, Leigh Tawharu. You are warmly invited to celebrate the opening on Friday 1 November from 6 to 7.30 pm.

From a young age, Leigh has been obsessed with clothes and fashion. Dressing up in mum’s clothes, trying out new looks and styles mirrored and reworked on current trends at the time. By the time she was seventeen, Leigh had 47 cardigans carefully curated from op-shops between Auckland and Hastings. Young Leigh was confident that one day she would become a fashion designer. Today, however, while having fewer cardigans and not a fashion designer, her passion for design, pattern, texture and fashion has become somewhat of an extramarital affair.

The Avante Garde of the fashion world is what excites this artist. The mash-up of colours and patterns, unusual style combinations and the beautiful absurdity of it all. It is this that inspires Leigh to experiment with mediums and textures, searching for that elusive balance between over-the-top and not quite enough. These works are her love letter to both fashion and design, where art and fashion become one.

Dear Fashion, I love you. Leigh Tawharu.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Upstairs Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 