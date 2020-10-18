Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Vulcans Power To First Win At Nationals

Sunday, 18 October 2020, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Doubles to Shannon Muru and Keri Ratima helped the Auckland Vulcans secure a 30-14 victory over Wellington in their second match at the National Women’s Championship at Pulman Park.

The Vulcans were strong in the opening quarter, scoring tries via Muru, Ratima, Nikita Porima and halfback Shontelle Woodman, with a conversion from Jhana Magele stretching the lead out to 18-0.

But a late first-half surge saw Wellington score back-to-back tries and reduce the deficit to 18-10 at the break.

Mt Albert flyer Muru was outstanding throughout the match and opened the second half with her second try on the left wing, before turning provider for Ponsonby’s Elizabeth Taka minutes later.

Ratima’s second with four minutes left to play secured the result, meaning the Vulcans now have a loss and win through the opening two games.

The Vulcans face Northland in their third and final game (1.30pm kick-off Sunday), seeking to secure a top-two finish which would qualify them for the October 31 Grand Final.

