Everybody Sings For The City: New Zealand's Largest Community Choir Christmas Concert

Everybody Sings is excited to announce tickets have gone on sale for its annual Christmas event, Everybody Sings for the City, with all profits being donated to the Auckland City Mission. The concert will take place on Saturday 5th December at 4:30pm at the Sacred Heart College Auditorium, with the whole family invited to come along.

After a year of lockdowns and social distancing this year’s performance is set to be its biggest yet with hundreds of choir members taking part from seven different choirs performing all the classic Christmas carols, including a Pentatonix version of Joy to the World, and some special surprises. The Stonefields, Howick, Hobsonville, Mt Eden, Waitakere, Tauranga and She Sings Choirs will all be performing together with musical directors Kate Bell, Steven Rapana and Sarah McNabb.

“2020 has been a real rollercoaster for us. We started the year with loads of new members and were just building up nicely when the first lockdown happened. That first one was a real shock, and we tried hard to keep up the momentum by having zoom rehearsals for all of our choirs, but we quickly found that they didn’t really replace the experience of singing together. So it was amazing for us when we were able to get back to singing together,” said Everybody Sings director Mel Roberts.

And this year’s event is sure not to disappoint, with singing together something they no longer take for granted after a year full of stops and starts. Everybody Sings realises it is in a special position when compared to other choirs globally- able to come together to sing and reflect on what has been such a challenging year.

“We were so grateful for the 3 months of singing together that we were able to have between lockdowns, but we felt really gutted by that second one. It made us realise that we can’t take anything for granted in this situation. So now we’re really looking forward to our Christmas Concert. This year it feels extra special, partly because the Auckland City Mission needs our help more than ever before, and partly because we realise after this tough year what a massive privilege it is for us to be able to sing together at all.”

The Auckland City Mission says it is thrilled to have Everybody Sings support again this year, at a time when its services have been so stretched.

“Thank you, Everybody Sings, for the incredible support you give the Mission each Christmas. The donations from this event go a long way to helping with food parcels and gifts for children who would otherwise go without. Your support will bring a lot of happiness and relief to many who have had an incredibly hard year and we are deeply grateful. “Said Chris Farrelly, Auckland City Mission CEO/Missioner.

Tickets are available at everybodysings.co.nz

