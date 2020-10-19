Armageddon Expo Set To Attract 60,000 As Biggest Post-lockdown Expo In New Zealand

Armageddon Expo organisers are gearing up for the biggest show in the event’s history as they mark 25 years of pop culture mayhem and madness.

The Auckland Armageddon Expo 2020 will be the largest expo in the country since Covid-19 hit, and is expected to attract more than 60,000 attendees.

Armageddon Expo founder William Geradts says the success of the Bledisloe Cup match, which saw about 40,000 people gather at Eden Park, spells a positive outpouring of support for the events industry

“This year has been a up and down, to say the least. We have been preparing for our Auckland event for the past few months and hoping we would still be able to go ahead with it, so seeing people gathering at Eden park this past weekend has been a really positive sign that New Zealanders are ready to get back to normal again.”

This year Armageddon celebrates 25 years of pop culture, gaming, cosplay, amusements, comics and collectables. Organisers have secured about 70 celebrity guests – the biggest ever guest line up in New Zealand.

“Auckgeddon 2020 will feature a line-up of more than 60 virtual celebrity guests plus some in-person guests,” he says.

“We will have live music, an Armageddon Arcade experience, gaming arenas, massive LEGO displays with the Auckland Brick Show taking an entire hall, ice skating, a Nerf arena, archery and axe-throwing, a chilli eating contest, Cosplay Competition and events, a K-pop dance showcase and much more.”

The Auckland Armageddon Expo will also have a massive range of geeky merchandise from handcrafted gifts and art to collectibles and comics.

The event will kick off on Friday October 23 with a fireworks display in the evening.

“With no international businesses able to attend this year, are taking the opportunity to highlight the amazing local companies we have right here on our doorstep. We’re encouraging people to support local, with every single stand at the show being New Zealand-based.”

The Auckland Armageddon Expo will be held at the ASB Showgrounds over Labour Weekend October 23-26. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the website: https://www.armageddonexpo.com/

© Scoop Media

