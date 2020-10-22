Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Emirates Team New Zealand Outraged Over Arb Decision

Thursday, 22 October 2020, 11:24 am
Press Release: Emirates Team New Zealand

Emirates Team New Zealand are outraged that after three years of planning a land-based stadium event, the Challenger of Record Luna Rossa has led a campaign through the Arbitration Panel which has destroyed one of the most exciting benefits of the America’s Cup event for the people of Auckland and visitors from throughout New Zealand.

The America’s Cup Arbitration Panel have issued a ruling overnight that effectively cancels the use of the inner harbour stadium race courses for all racing of the Prada Cup and America’s Cup Match.

This decision has considerable and negative repercussions to the accessibility of the event for the public of Auckland and New Zealand, the safety of the event and the reliability of the racing. All of which are elements that have been fundamental to Emirates Team New Zealand since we won the America’s Cup in 2017.

The images with Auckland City as a backdrop during racing have always been a critical part of showcasing Auckland and New Zealand to the world in an event with a significant global audience, and another reason for the original race course designs.

“Quite frankly we are outraged by this decision, it has gone against everything we have been trying to achieve over the last three years, with no consideration to the effect this has on the public of New Zealand and the city of Auckland.” Said CEO Grant Dalton.

Emirates Team New Zealand are now considering if there are any options that are available to remedy this unbelievable decision.

