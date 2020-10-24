Silver Ferns, NZA, NZU21 Teams For 24 October
The Silver Ferns, NZA and NZ Under 21 teams have been confirmed for the final day of the Cadbury Netball Series at Fly Palmy Arena in Palmerston North.
NZA take on the NZ Under 21s in the third place playoff at 6pm before the Silver Ferns meet NZ Men in the final at 8pm, with live coverage on Sky Sport 3, delayed on Prime or live streaming (outside NZ only) through netballnz.streamamg.com
SILVER
FERNS
Gina Crampton
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
Monica Falkner
Sulu Fitzpatrick
Kelly Jury
Claire Kersten
Shannon Saunders
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Whitney Souness
Jane Watson
Maia Wilson
Sam Winders
NZA
Ellie Bird
Karin Burger
Kate Burley
Aliyah Dunn
Tayla Earle
Jamie Hume
Oceane Maihi
Erena Mikaere (captain)
Grace Nweke
Kimiora Poi
Kate Heffernan
Georgia Tong
NZ UNDER
21s
Georgie Edgecombe
Taneisha Fifita
Hannah Glen
Maddy Gordon
Vika Koloto
Paris Lokotui
Parris Mason
Tiana Metuarau
Ainsleyana Puleiata
Renee Savai’inaea
Saviour Tui
Khiarna Williams
*Michaela Sokolich-Beatson has been ruled out of the Cadbury Netball Series with a ruptured Achilles tendon.