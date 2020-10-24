Silver Ferns, NZA, NZU21 Teams For 24 October

The Silver Ferns, NZA and NZ Under 21 teams have been confirmed for the final day of the Cadbury Netball Series at Fly Palmy Arena in Palmerston North.

NZA take on the NZ Under 21s in the third place playoff at 6pm before the Silver Ferns meet NZ Men in the final at 8pm, with live coverage on Sky Sport 3, delayed on Prime or live streaming (outside NZ only) through netballnz.streamamg.com

SILVER FERNS

Gina Crampton

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Monica Falkner

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Kelly Jury

Claire Kersten

Shannon Saunders

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Whitney Souness

Jane Watson

Maia Wilson

Sam Winders

NZA

Ellie Bird

Karin Burger

Kate Burley

Aliyah Dunn

Tayla Earle

Jamie Hume

Oceane Maihi

Erena Mikaere (captain)

Grace Nweke

Kimiora Poi

Kate Heffernan

Georgia Tong

NZ UNDER 21s

Georgie Edgecombe

Taneisha Fifita

Hannah Glen

Maddy Gordon

Vika Koloto

Paris Lokotui

Parris Mason

Tiana Metuarau

Ainsleyana Puleiata

Renee Savai’inaea

Saviour Tui

Khiarna Williams

*Michaela Sokolich-Beatson has been ruled out of the Cadbury Netball Series with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

