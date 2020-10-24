New Album 'Dreamweavers' Out Today!

My new album DREAMWEAVERS has been released today on Italian label Mother Tongue! Dreamweavers is a first in a few ways - it's the first trio album I've made since 1996, the first album since the same time with no sampling/looping electronics, and the first album I've made where I'm not helming the production.

Dreamweavers is an instrumental trio album with my Italian friends and collaborators Andrea Lombardini (bass) and Tommaso Cappellato (drums) not only joining me to complete the trio, but also both taking on the producer role. I wrote the album's material last July while on artist residence in Kaga, Japan, after which I flew to Italy (remembering those days when that was the most normal thing for me to do!) and hit studio in Venice with Andrea and Tommaso. Along with the new original material I'd sketched in Japan, Andrea and Tommaso chose to include a new version of 'Motherland' from my 2000 album Six Degrees and we paid tribute to the fallen soldier, friend and inspiration Ras G with an interpretation of his beat 'Strolling Down Degnan'.

The album is inspired by so much music that I've loved forever - including the likes of Ahmad Jamal and Ryuichi Sakamoto. There's downtempo, unplugged broken beat, head nods and dreamy soundscapes. Dreamweavers is out now on vinyl - either through Bandcamp or ask at your local vinyl specialist, and on digital exclusively through Bandcamp. Streaming services to follow in a couple weeks' time.

Do check out the album and let me know how you like it! It's a real pleasure to get to share this music and new offering with the world.

Click here to listen to the album, buy vinyl and download

LIMITED EDITON BONUS TRACKS 7"

Mother Tongue have also pressed up a limited edition aquamarine 7" with two bonus tracks not included on the album which we recorded at the same sessions - the A side is a trio rework of 'Masina's World' (originally from my album Tide's Arising) and on the flip, a reworking of 'Mizugaki' (from Heritage)

click here to listen to the 7" / buy vinyl / download

and also...

WITH LOVE FROM LA - LIVESTREAM SET

Last week I performed a livestream set for With Love From LA - archived here for respins - a solo live production set with some virtual cameo features by some of my favorite LA musicians.

Click here to watch

UPCOMING

Livestreams, exclusive new music and masterclass sessions every month via my Patreon subscription service. Click here to learn more about it

