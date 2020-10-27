Haven Magazine Is Now On Sale

Haven, New Zealand’s newest home and living magazine, is now available on magazine stands around the country.

Haven is a home magazine for every Kiwi homeowner, renovating enthusiast, first home-buyer, empty-nester or apartment dweller. Printing monthly, it provides practical design advice, decorating inspiration, DIY tricks and expert gardening tips as well as showcasing diverse local homes, creative homemakers, great food ideas and the latest homeware trends.

In the first issue, the owners of a colourful double-storey Auckland villa open their doors, a beautifully curated Grey Lynn apartment provides a masterclass in small-scale living, and a Wellington bungalow receives a monochrome makeover. This month’s cover-star is the brand new Gisborne beachside home of surfer Holly Quinn and her husband, Jackson.

Haven editor Vanessa Marshall says: “With many of us spending more time at home than ever, our homes are our safe haven from the challenges we face beyond our front doors. Haven is a monthly magazine which celebrates everything that makes a house a home — inviting spaces, inspiring people, delicious food, and homes with heart.

“By nature we are all curious and like to peek inside other people’s houses. We Kiwis even have a name for it: sticky-beaking. So when I was putting together this first ever issue of Haven, my main objective was to create a lifestyle and interiors magazine in which real New Zealanders with real homes could take a look at the many and varied houses we have around our country, while seeing something of ourselves reflected inside them.”

The magazine also includes a feature about working-from-home feature which highlights creative Kiwis who have transformed old sheds, bedroom corners and living rooms complete with bassinets into fully functioning workspaces; green-fingered guru, Rachel Clare, digs deep to reveal what to plant now; stylist Elizabeth Baird showcases pastel homewares; food editor Nici Wickes invites readers to her scrumptious spring table; designer Catherine Wilkinson paints a seasonal colour story, while florist extraordinaire Georgie Malyon shows how to make a bouquet that’s both artful and easy. Closing the magazine is Haven’s inaugural resident pet, Maude, a cavoodle who lives a charmed life with Wellington interiors aficionado Amanda Holland.

Haven’s content pillars are:

Edit / Whakatika : Spend smart, shop well and stay up-to-date with Haven's round-up of homeware trends, style influencers, must-haves and fave finds. Appointment reading for every trend-aware home lover.

: Spend smart, shop well and stay up-to-date with round-up of homeware trends, style influencers, must-haves and fave finds. Appointment reading for every trend-aware home lover. Live / Te Oranga : A look inside inspiring Kiwi homes that showcase a variety of styles, locations and living situations that all reflect the diversity we have in Aotearoa.

: A look inside inspiring Kiwi homes that showcase a variety of styles, locations and living situations that all reflect the diversity we have in Aotearoa. Transform / Whakahuri : Your home, your way. Through style ideas, clever advice and practical solutions for every room, Haven tackles kitchens, bathrooms, laundries, bedrooms, living rooms and office makeovers. From small projects to large renovations, the dream of the perfect home is covered in the pages of Transform.

: Your home, your way. Through style ideas, clever advice and practical solutions for every room, tackles kitchens, bathrooms, laundries, bedrooms, living rooms and office makeovers. From small projects to large renovations, the dream of the perfect home is covered in the pages of Transform. Grow / Whakatupu : From city apartments to rural lifestyle blocks green spaces that nourish and inspire.

: From city apartments to rural lifestyle blocks green spaces that nourish and inspire. Eat / Kainga: Nici Wickes reflects the appetites of Kiwis who like to eat and entertain through a mix of imaginative but achievable recipes.



Beyond the monthly print publication, Haven will connect with readers 24/7 across its dynamic digital community, incorporating a website, havenmagazine.co.nz, as well as social and eDM channels.

