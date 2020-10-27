Kiwi Students Protesting Climate Change Join The Doc Edge Takeover Of The Civic

Documentary New Zealand Trust and Auckland Live present

Doc Edge at The Civic

Bringing Aucklanders together for one day of exceptional films on the big screen at The Civic.

A sneak peek of highly anticipated new Kiwi doco, High Tide Don’t Hide, will join the three incredible New Zealand premieres selected for Doc Edge at The Civic on Sunday 22 November, bringing people together to enjoy the large screen film experience.

High Tide Don’t Hide will premiere at the Doc Edge Film Festival next year. The film weaves the stories of five teenagers inspired by Greta Thunberg as they rally against anxiety, climate denial, and white privilege to pull together a record-setting strike in Aotearoa. With intimate access to New Zealand students’ meetings, homes, and personal video diaries, film makers The Rebel Film Collective, have dedicated the film to the late politician and environmentalist, Jeanette Fitzsimons, who appears briefly in the film. The subjects of the film and their supporters will be in attendance for this first screening, and will be available for interview.

Doc Edge and Auckland Live are proud to present High Tide Don’t Hide (NZ), as it joins The Apollo (USA), The Man on the Island (NZ) and The Painter and the Thief (NOR) in a quadruple bill that encourages robust discussion. The screenings also offer a much-needed opportunity to transport your mind into the theatre, where the lights go down, and you can immerse yourself in the joy of cinema at The Civic.

Emmy Award-winning The Apollo is a free screening thanks to Oscar Award-winning filmmaker, Roger Ross Williams, and HBO Documentary Films. The film chronicles the unique history of New York's famous Apollo Theatre, renowned for its influence on pop culture, and for launching the careers of many artists including Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, Billie Holiday, and Ella Fitzgerald. Review screeners are available.

The first feature film made in New Zealand post-Covid, The Man on the Island by Simon Mark Brown (A Seat at the Table, 2019), makes its world premiere, telling the story of one man, Colin McLaren, and one tiny island - Rakino, in the Hauraki Gulf. This off the grid, challenging and stunningly beautiful film tells the tale of the 77-year-old artistic, philosophical and erudite McLaren, who moved to the remote island thirty years ago. His own path to a reclusive lifestyle unwittingly shines a light on society's plight in a pandemic. Review screeners and interviews with the director are available.

A 2020 Sundance Festival award-winner, The Painter and the Thief by Norwegian director Benjamin Ree, follows the unlikely relationship of Czech artist Barbora Kysilkova and the thief who stole her paintings. When he is severely hurt in a car crash and needs full time care, Barbora becomes his closest ally and an inextricable bond forms that will forever link these lonely souls. The Guardian declared the film "The year's most moving documentary..." Review screeners and interviews with the director are available.

Doc Edge was the first NZ film festival to run online this year, sharing its programme with the whole of Aotearoa New Zealand for the very first time. The 2020 Festival saw 83 documentaries viewed by a Kiwi audience of more than 70,000.



ALL FILMS ARE ONLY $18.00 (plus booking fees) apart from The Apollo which is free, but needs to be booked online. Early bookings are recommended.

SCHEDULE – SUNDAY 22 NOVEMBER:

11.00 AM – High Tide Don’t Hide

1.00 PM – The Apollo - Free screening, General Admission, tickets must be reserved

3.30 PM – The Man on the Island - Followed by a Q&A with director Simon Mark Brown and Colin McLaren

6.00 PM – The Painter and the Thief

Tickets now on sale at Auckland Live

