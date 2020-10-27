Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

“Rural Recollections – Revisited” – Artist Graham Christensen’s Farming Themed Art Exhibition

Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 11:43 am
Press Release: Mangaweka Gallery

Artist Graham Christensen’s “Rural Recollections – Revisited” farming themed Art exhibition opened at Mangaweka’s ‘Yellow Church’ Gallery over this Labour weekend. An evening Barbeque and Sausage Sizzle greeted attendees at the gallery entrance, as they arrived around 5pm on Saturday 24 October.

Graham is a former stock agent from Palmerston North who has been painting for several years now and who’s exhibition follows a very agricultural theme, featuring shearers, sheep, farm dogs, rolling landscape vistas and even a retired farmer enjoying a drink, all of which appeal very much to those with a strong rustic and country appreciation.


Graham’s original exhibition was cut short by Covid-19, just one week after opening in March, yet undeterred he re-launched his revitalised exhibition, with many brand new artworks added for the revised show. Graham said “The timing of the first lockdown was unfortunate, yet the uninterrupted time it offered me was ideal for creating many newly inspired paintings”

Resident Artist & Gallery owner Richard Aslett added “Yes, lockdown hit Mangaweka pretty hard at the time. Both Graham’s exhibition and the long awaited regeneration work on the DC3 Aeroplane petrol station had both just got underway, only to be stopped, abruptly short. Happy to now say that both are well back on track and the town seems to be buzzing along nicely again as we roll into summer”

Graham Christensen’s art exhibition is open for viewing on Weekends, most midweek days and by prior appointment (call Richard on 027 526 66 12) and runs right through until late December 2020.

Graham Christensen (right, in orange top) addresses the crowd at the opening of his ‘Rural Recollections’ exhibition over Labour weekend 2020 [Photo by - M.Cathels]

