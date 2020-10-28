Karters Revel In Return Of Islands Title Racing Over Long Weekend
Kiwi karters revelled in the return of National-level Sprint Championship competition at this year’s North & South Islands meetings at Hastings and Napier over Labour Weekend.
Both meetings saw spirited racing across all classes, with defending title holders, Ryan Grant (KZ2) from Auckland heading the winning roll call at the Napier City Council-backed North Island meeting and local driver Willian Exton (125cc Rotax Max Light) doing the same at the Cresswell Electrical-backed South Island meeting.
The pair led a mixture of defending Island title-holders and up-and-comers to claim class wins at the two meetings.
Class title winners at the KartSport Hawke’s Bay club’s Carter’s Tyres Raceway at Roy’s Hill on the outskirts of Hastings were;
KZ2 – Ryan Grant (Auckland)
Vortex ROK DVS – Rianna O’Meara-Hunt (Wellington)
125cc Rotax Max Light - Michael McCulloch (Kapiti Coast)
125cc Rotax Max Heavy - Campbell Joyes (Hamilton)
Junior Rotax - Thomas Bewley (Havelock North)
Vortex Mini ROK - Judd Christiansen (Palmerston North)
Cadet ROK - Grayson Stowe (Hastings)
Class title winners at the KatSport Marlborough-organised Cresswell Electrical South Island Sprint Championhsip title meeting at the club’s Cresswell Electrical Kart Raceway on the outskirts of Blenheim were;
125cc Rotax Max Light – William Exton (Blenheim)
125cc Rotax Max Heavy – Matthew Butchart (Blenheim)
Rotax Junior – Chris White (Christchurch)
Vortex Mini ROK – Zach Tucker (Christchurch)
Cadet ROK – Jackson Culver (Rangiora)
Two non-championship support classes were also contested at the South Island titles meeting for drivers running Briggs & Stratton 4-stroke engined LO206 karts.
They were won by;
ClubSport Briggs LO206 Light – Tony Dyer (Nelson)
ClubSport Briggs LO206 Heavy – Anton Rasmussen (Nelson)
2020 Napier City Council KartSport NZ North Island Sprint Championships KartSport Hawke’s Bay – Carter’s Tyres Raceway Hastings Sat-Sun Oct 24-25
KZ2
Final
- Ryan Grant 28 laps; 2. Graeme Smyth + 0.416; 3. Regan Hall +0.961; 4. Joshua Parkinson +1.714; 5 . Riley Jack +2.343; 6. Nathan Craig + 2.829
Vortex ROK DVS
Final
- Rianna O’Meara-Hunt 28 laps; 2. Jacob Cranston + 0.154; 3. Jamie van den Berk +8.458; 4. Ben Stewart +8.748; 5. Tyler Edney +8.854; 6. Jacob Smith 11 laps
Rotax Max Light
Final
- Michael McCulloch 28 laps; 2. Zac Stichbury +2.169; 3. Josh Richmond +2.994; 4. Jackson Rooney +5.866; 5. Ryan Crombie +8.356; 6. Riley Spargo +9.954; 7. Rianna O'Meara-Hunt +10.255.
Rotax Max Heavy
Final
- Campbell Joyes 28 laps; 2. Darren Walker + 6.293; 3. Adam Bell +9.227; 4. Ashley Higgins +9.582; 5. Aaron Tahu +13.442; 6. Brendon Hart +20.491; 7. Zach Zaloum 7 laps.
Junior Rotax
Final
- Thomas Bewley 28 laps; 2. Logan Manson +0.295; 3. Jay Urwin +1.016; 4. Luke Thompson +2.200; 5. Ryan Hancock +4.788; 6. Tayler Payne +5.099.
Vortex Mini ROK
Final
- Judd Christiansen 22 laps; 2. Jamie Thompson +0.530; 3. Marco Manson +2.982; 4. Jacob Bellamy +3.361; 5 . Maxim Kirwan + 6.722; 6. Cole Turney +10.866.
Cadet ROK
Final
- Grayson Stowe 22 laps; 2. Aryan Lala +13.338; 3. Cooper Insley +21.425. 4 Seth Comer +21.854
2020 Cresswell Electrical KartSport NZ South Island Sprint Championships KartSport Marlborough – Cresswell Electrical Kart Raceway, Blenheim Sat-Sun Oct 24-25
Rotax Max Light
Final
- William Exton 20 laps; 2. Scott Manson + 8.487; 3. Harry McDonald +9.699; 4. Cameron Hay +10.911; 5. Findlay Dixon +12.857; 6. Luca Burns +19.225
Rotax Max Heavy
Final
- Matthew Butchart 20 laps; 2. Arron Black + 0.213; 3. Kevin Barker + 7.521; 4. Thomas Emmerson + 8.055; 5. Ian Carter +13.891; 6 . Tony Rankin +15.823
Rotax Junior
Final
- Chris White 20 laps; 2. Blake Knowles +0.083; 3. Bo Hill +2.410; 4. William Neale +4.141; 5. Kiahn Burt +5.289; 6. Dylan Jessop +5.504
Vortex Mini ROK
Final
- Zach Tucker 17 laps; 2. Arthur Broughan +3.645; 3. Jacob Earley +7.049; 4. Zavier Harvey +11.090; 5. Levi McMillan +11.981; 6. Archie Botham +16.255
Cadet ROK
Final
- Jackson Culver 17 laps; 2. Charlie Botham + 0.130; 3. Aston Walker +0.408; 4. Jaxon Waugh +9.830; 5. Robbie Batt +10.271; 6. Henry Fisher + 10.298
Non championship ClubSport LO206 Light
Final
- Tony Dyer 17 laps; 2. Cory Crossan +0.561; 3. Shaun Croskery +2.476; 4. William Chronis +5.815; 5. Brent Melhop +12.137; 6. Rob Frans +12.541.
Non-championship ClubSport LO206 Heavy
Final
1. Anton Rasmussen 17 laps; 2. Mike Kendrick +0.840; 3. Alex Chronis +1.021; 4. Kevin Barker +1.057; 5. Thomas Batt + 5.009; 6 . Paul Cambie +10.395.