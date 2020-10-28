Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Short Film Musical Impossible Sets Sights On Worldwide Release

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 7:03 am
Press Release: Impossible - The Film

The New Zealand Film Commission funded short film musical Impossible is gearing up for the international festival circuit in 2021, with the production team’s larger goal being a feature-length version.

Written and directed by Gabriel Reid, Impossible centres on a young Sikh, Sajjan Singh (played by Shortland Street’s Utsav Patel). On the night of his arranged marriage engagement party, Sajjan meets famous actor Quentin Parnell (Lord of the Rings’ Paul Norell) and a multi-cultural musical extravaganza unfolds.

As well as featuring up-and-coming talent, such as Miss Universe New Zealand Diamond Langi, some of our most celebrated artists have thrown their support behind this ambitious project. Tim Finn’s Kiwi pop classic ‘I Hope I Never’ features in the short. Renowned conductor and music arranger Stephen Small composed the score. Momentum Productions director Kayla Paige choreographed the film and two-time Oscar-winning sound mixer Mike Hedges performed the final sound mix.

Produced by Belindalee Hope and Karpal Singh, the short is the start of the Impossible team’s journey into production on the feature film. “We are looking to showcase the talents of Kiwi actors, singers, dancers, musicians and crew of all ethnicities, ages and orientations in an epic musical,” says Hope.

Dr Angie Pohiva (Diamond Langi) and Sajjan Singh (Utsav Patel) in 'Impossible' (2020). Fusion Films. All rights reserved.

With a cast and crew screening scheduled for this Sunday, 1st November, and a wider social media campaign kicking off, the Impossible team are inviting Kiwis to join the fun through their social media channels and by doing the #ImpossibleTwoWorlds Dance Challenge. Fans are being invited to participate via TikTok, Instagram or Facebook, and to replicate a short dance to the film’s original track, Two Worlds, written by Reid and Small.

The Impossible team are keen to show that Aotearoa is hungry for its own modern, multicultural movie musical. “My greatest hope is that Impossible will sing and dance its way into your heart, inspiring you to dwell in possibility,” says Reid.

