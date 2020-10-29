Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Living The Dream: Karyn Hay On New Zealand Music: Lilburn Lecture 2020

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

The reality of life in New Zealand for musicians and songwriters is highlighted at the National Library next week.

Author and broadcaster Karyn Hay, ONZM will give the annual Lilburn Lecture for 2020 at the National Library of New Zealand on Monday 2 November.

Reflecting on the recent acquisition of Flying Nun Records collection into the Archive of New Zealand Music at the Alexander Turnbull Library, Hay will focus on the challenges for an entire generation of New Zealand musicians and songwriters. The lecture will include performances by acclaimed musicians Don McGlashan and Shayne P. Carter.

Karyn Hay is a New Zealand author, broadcaster and reputedly the country’s first female Rock DJ. Receiving national fame as the presenter of 1980s music TV show Radio with Pictures, she established an extensive career in television and radio. Hay’s debut novel Emerald Budgies won Best First Book Awards in the New Zealand Book Awards, 2001. She has since published two more novels and currently works as a presenter on Radio New Zealand.

“I hope to give some insight into an area not many of us get to see, and that’s backstage. I mean that in a figurative sense, to try and explore the mind of the artist. If you decide to pursue a career in music where does that take you? It’s also a celebration of the National Library expanding its archive of New Zealand rock and pop music, so it’s an honour to be asked to do it.” says Hay.

The Lilburn Lecture is an annual collaboration that started in 2013 between the Lilburn Trust, established by composer Douglas Lilburn, and the Alexander Turnbull Library. The lectures provide a platform for speakers to present new ideas about and perspectives on New Zealand music.

“We are delighted to host Karyn Hay’s Lilburn Lecture in the centenary year of the Turnbull Library opening” says Dr Michael Brown, Curator of Music at the Alexander Turnbull Library. “The Lecture theme of how musicians sustain their careers is highly topical given recent events. It also resonates with the Library’s ongoing work to preserve New Zealand music heritage.”

Ends

Background

Don McGlashan is one of New Zealand’s best known and highly regarded songwriters. Having found fame with the bands Blam Blam Blam, The Front Lawn and The Mutton Birds, Don embarked on a solo career in 2003. He was made an Arts Foundation laureate in 2001.

Shayne P. Carter is well-known as leader of the rock groups Straitjacket Fits and Dimmer. His autobiography Dead People I Have Known was published in 2019, going on to win two awards at the 2020 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards. He was recently made an Arts Foundation laureate.

The Lilburn Trust: The late composer Douglas Lilburn helped establish the Archive of New Zealand Music, which is part of the Library’s collections, in 1974. He donated his own collection of scores, papers and recordings, and served as an honorary curator. Lilburn also established the Lilburn Trust in 1984, which is administered by Alexander Turnbull Library. The Lilburn Trust supports many New Zealand music projects including the annual Lilburn Lecture. The Lecture has been held since 2013: previous speakers have been Eve de Castro-Robinson, Charles Royal, Jenny McLeod, Chris Bourke, William Dart, and Philip Norman, Gillian Whitehead.

http://www.douglaslilburn.org/

https://natlib.govt.nz/collections/a-z/archive-of-new-zealand-music

Event details:

Lilburn Lecture 2020 Karyn Hay – New Zealand Music: Living the Dream

When: Monday 2 November 6-7.30pm

Where: National Library Auditorium (lower ground floor), Aitken Street entrance, National Library of New Zealand, Wellington https://natlib.govt.nz

RSVP: This is a free event but space is limited, please book by email: atlcentenary@dia.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>



Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 