Amazon Studio Announcement: Gripping New Drama, Things I Know To Be True

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 12:25 pm
Press Release: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that it has picked up the gripping new drama Things I Know To Be True, starring and executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award winner Nicole Kidman under her Blossom Films banner. Things I Know To Be True is from Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures and Blossom Films, in association with Jan Chapman Films. NBCUniversal International Studios is a division of Universal Studio Group. The series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Based on the award-winning play by Andrew Bovell, Things I Know To Be True is about the resilience of an enduring marriage and the evolving nature of a family’s love, as Bob and Fran Price watch their adult children make unexpected decisions which change the course of their lives.

Things I Know To Be True is written by Bovell, who will also serve as executive producer. Kidman will also serve as executive producer for Blossom Films, along with Per Saari. Amanda Higgs and Alastair McKinnon are executive producers for Matchbox Pictures. Jan Chapman is executive producer for Jan Chapman Films.

Kidman said: "I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences. Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be."

“This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do,” said Bovell. “I’m thrilled that an actor of Nicole Kidman’s calibre leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and utterly compelling. I’m also thrilled that a company of Amazon Studios’ significance has shown such confidence in the story and will take it to a global audience.”

“Thing I Know To Be True is a wonderfully complex and intense emotional journey exploring what pulls a family apart and tests the very bonds of love that unite them,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We are grateful to Andrew and to our partners for landing this on Prime Video, and are always so pleased to build on our slate with Nicole and Per and everyone at Blossom.”

"Our driving force at Matchbox is to tell stories for a global audience rooted in the richness of Australian talent,” said McKinnon. “It is thrilling to be in partnership with Nicole Kidman and the Blossom team alongside the combined creative forces of Andrew Bovell, Amanda Higgs and Jan Chapman. Together with the support of Amazon Studios, we know that we have something very special."

