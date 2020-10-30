Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Chris Parker To Host Unforgettable Musical Evening At The Civic: Sing-a-long-a Sound Of Music

Friday, 30 October 2020, 7:48 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

Local comedian Chris Parker (Golden Boy, The Great Kiwi Bake Off) is set to bring his razor sharp wit and hilarious commentary to the upcoming live movie musical experience Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music at Auckland’s iconic theatre, The Civic. Confirmed to host the event on Saturday 21st November, Parker will help transport the audience into Fräulein Maria’s cinematic world of songbird nuns, Do-Re-Mi’s and the Austrian alps.

Chris Parker comments on his host role for Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music: “I can’t wait to channel my inner Julie Andrews at this incredible venue, The Civic!”

Right at home performing in front of a crowd, Parker’s 2018 show at the NZ International Comedy Festival was awarded the Fred Award for best show, which has gone on to be performed at a number of international festivals. Parker’s writing credits include Funny Girls, Jono and Ben, and 7 Days, and he is a regular on the improvisation scene, regularly performing as part of Snort Comedy’s sell-out shows.

For the uninitiated, Sing-A-Long–A Sound of Music is a chance to get together with a group of friends, dress up and sing along with hundreds of others to the classic film. Audience members are encouraged get into the spirit of the film and don their most creative and imaginative themed outfits.

Parker will lead the pack with a hilarious pre-screening vocal warm-up. He’ll then guide audience members through their free interactive fun packs and crown the coveted best costume winner. The event has seen an array of spectacular costumes overseas, and The Civic is sure to be bursting with creativity. Expect to see gaggles of nuns, brown paper packages tied up with string, goats and goat herders, and even the Austrian alps!

The film will be presented on the big screen in all its original Technicolour© glory, with accompanying subtitles for every unforgettable song. It is more than fifty years since Julie Andrews first sang her way into audiences’ hearts as Fräulein Maria, this is a not to be missed event.

Tickets are on sale now and selling fast at aucklandlive.co.nz

Auckland Live presents:
Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music
Sat 21st November 2020, 7 PM
The Civic

