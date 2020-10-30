SAE People's Choice Award For Show Me Shorts

Show Me Shorts, Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading short film festival has kicked off, and SAE Creative Media Institute Auckland is proud to be backing the festival by sponsoring the 2020 People’s Choice Award.

Now in it’s 14th year running, the festival curates locally and internationally made short films for public viewing during the month of October with various sessions booked at over 20 cinemas nationwide. The 2020 festival is also launching their first online movie sessions for viewers.

With Awards Night celebrated on Sunday 4th October, audience members were invited to vote for the SAE People’s Choice Award throughout the remainder of the festival. Voting ends on Saturday 7th November.

The award which includes $1,500 cash, Final Draft writing software and an engraved bronze winner’s badge, will be announced and awarded after the festival finishes (October 28) via their digital media channels around the second week of November.

Dr Suzette Major, Director of SAE Auckland, is thrilled to be sponsoring the People’s Choice Award for 2020. “We have been sponsoring this award for the past two years, and it’s a great feeling to know that SAE is supporting up-and-coming filmmakers,” Suzette says.

“SAE Auckland likes to keep a finger on the pulse when it comes to our local creative industries. And given SAE is the tertiary institute of choice for so many budding filmmakers, it’s so fitting that we are sponsoring the People’s Choice award.”

Festival Director of Show Me Shorts, Gina Dellbarca, says she is excited to announce the SAE People’s Choice Award. “Voting is fierce already this year,” Gina says.

“With filmmakers utilising their networks to gain support for their films, we are really pleased with the number of people participating in this process, and the wide range of films that people have voted for already,” she said.

Those watching Show Me Shorts films will need to move fast if they wish to vote for the SAE People’s Choice award winner. All festival participants are eligible, and viewers are encouraged to complete a short survey on the Show Me Shorts website or use the QR codes at the cinema.

SAE Auckland teaches filmmaking at both Diploma and Degree levels. The SAE Diploma in Screen Production and Bachelor of Screen Productions has just one intake per year - starting in February. The institute already has a huge number of applicants for the 2021 courses, so anyone keen to study filmmaking at SAE will need to apply soon.

For more information about voting for the SAE People's Choice Award, visit the Show Me Shorts website http://www.showmeshorts.co.nz/vote-for-your-favourite-2020-short-film/

