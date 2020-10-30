Disco Inferno Retro Dance Party Returns To Galatos

Get your glam on and get ready to boogie! In Auckland, New Zealand, the Disco scene is thriving thanks to the dedicated team at Disco Inferno. Hundreds of people turn out to these shows at legendary venue Galatos, Auckland's only nightclub with a purpose-built sprung dance floor.

Disco Inferno brings you real disco music in an exciting nightclub setting. Reigniting the spirit of Studio 54 in in its heyday with wall to wall velvet curtains, roller girls, champagne and cocktails.

Dress up, down or fancy - anything goes. Bring your friends or just come along and make new ones. Disco Inferno is a wonderfully inclusive place where you can let your hair down and set yourself free.

Back to back original tracks by The Trammps, Earth, Wind & Fire, Donna Summer, KC & The Sunshine Band, Chic, Sister Sledge, Amii Stewart, Kool & The Gang, The Village People, Diana Ross, ABBA and many, many more electrify the dance floor all night long.

Disco - it’s music to make you dance, music to make you happy. Who doesn’t need that?

See you on the dance floor!

Disco Inferno Productions present:

Disco Inferno - Retro Dance Party

Date: Saturday 14th November 2020

Venue: Galatos https://galatos.co.nz

Tickets: On sale now from Galatos https://galatos.co.nz/live/disco-inferno-3/

Licensed R18

© Scoop Media

