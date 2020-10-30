Little Unique Presents: Art Street Fair

Little Unique presents Art Street Fair, a colourful and vibrant showcasing of Auckland's up and coming talented artists through a temporary outdoor gallery.

With the aim to present local Auckland talent, Art Street Fair looks to make art more accessible to the public while helping to contribute to the growing creativity that makes Auckland so special.

“Mariya and her small team have done an admirable job of quickly building an event that is now known and anticipated by both artists and audiences”

— Bronwyn Bent, Community Arts Broker

Taking place outside the Body Fx Workshop, Art Street Fair will be held on Sunday, November 15, from 10am – 3pm, and will be completely free to members of the public.

Not only will the Art Street Fair be presenting some of the most diverse and various artists Auckland has to offer, musicians and performers alike will also partake in this cultural masterpiece.

A wide range of different art mediums from painting, photography, sculptures and craft items will not only be on display for public viewing, but art pieces will also be available to purchase.

Alongside the Art Street Fair, there will be a special Body Fx Workshop Open Day, where everyone is invited to meet the artists who make life-like prosthetics and gory movie props as well as super-realistic devices for hospitals! The doors will be open from 11am-3pm.

The creative agency Little Unique is no stranger to grabbing the attention of the public eye. Last year more than 500 people attended the annual Photo Laundry, an international photography exhibition that invites photographers of all skill levels to exhibit their work in an improvised gallery made out of washing lines. Photo Laundry has been part of Auckland Festival of Photography, Auckland White Night and Silo Part Summer Programme.

To stay updated with Art Street Fair check out the Facebook event, the Facebook Page , Instagram and the official website.

