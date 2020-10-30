Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Be Inspired! An Ideal Christmas Gift For House And Garden Lovers!

Friday, 30 October 2020, 1:45 pm
Press Release: NZ House and Garden

Looking for a unique Christmas gift that provides a memorable day out, filled with inspiration and delight?
 

The hugely-popular NZ House & Garden Tours will be held in five locations throughout New Zealand in February and March 2021. Featuring up to 10 houses on a self-drive tour, the charity house tours are a great day out for locals, or the perfect start to a long weekend for those wanting to experience an out-of-town location.

The 2021 season will feature an exciting array of architecture, interiors and garden styles in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Kāpiti Coast and Cambridge. Tickets are just $90.

Give someone something to look forward to this summer, a day of inspiration and delight. You will be doing good too, as the tours are run in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The dates for the NZ House & Gardens Tours 2021 are:

Cambridge – February 12 & 13

Dunedin – February 19 & 20

Christchurch – March 5 & 6

Kāpiti Coast – March 12

Auckland – March 26

For more information and tickets, go to www.nzhouseandgardentours.co.nz


 

