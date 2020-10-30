An Evening With Marlon Williams | Both Auckland Shows Sold Out, New Dates Added

Following last weeks announcement of his new collaborative album with Kacy and Clayton Plastic Bouquet AND a 15 date national Aotearoa tour An Evening With Marlon Williams, Heartstop Music and Eccles Entertainment are pleased to announce that both Auckland concerts at The Hollywood Cinema, Avondale and The Concert Chamber, Town Hall have sold out in just minutes today.

In good news for Auckland fans second shows have just been added at both venues.These shows will go on sale next Wednesday 4th November through Ticketmaster. These will be Marlon’s first headline solo concerts in Aotearoa in over six years.

Over an extensive tour of Aotearoa, audiences will be treated to a very different show from Marlon – a full solo performance unearthing some early material, beloved album songs and an introduction to some sparkling new works.

Plastic Bouquet is Marlon’s forthcoming release with Canadian duo Kacy and Clayton (Out Friday Dec 11). The album was recorded during the Canadian winter of 2018 and is finally ready to see the light of day. It features debut single ‘I Wonder Why’. This is the first new music from Marlon since 2018’s award winning Make Way For Love.

Do not miss out on tickets to ‘An Evening With Marlon Williams’

AN EVENING WITH MARLON WILLIAMS

New Zealand Feb/Mar 2021

All shows all ages.

Tickets on sale now.

New dates on sale Wed 4 Nov 12pm NZDT

Sat 27 Feb

James Hay Theatre | Christchurch, NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538 Wed 3 Mar

Oamaru Opera House | Oamaru, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999 Fri 5 Mar

Glenroy Auditorium | Dunedin, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999 Sat 6 Mar

Civic Theatre | Invercargill, NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538 Mon 8 Mar

Athenaeuem Hall | Arrowtown, NZ

eventfinda.co.nz Wed 10 Mar

Regent Theatre | Greymouth, NZ

Tickets available at venue Fri 12 Mar

Theatre Royal | Nelson, NZ

eventfinda.co.nz Sun 14 Mar

Opera House | Wellington, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999 Mon 15 Mar

Whanganui Opera House | Whanganui, NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538 Tue 16 Mar

TSB Theatre Royal | New Plymouth, NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538 Thu 18 Mar

MTG Theatre | Napier, NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538 Fri 19 Mar

War Memorial Theatre | Gisborne, NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538 Sat 20 Mar

Baycourt Theatre | Tauranga, NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538 Tue 23 Mar

NEW SHOW On Sale Wed 4 Nov 12pm NZDT

Concert Chamber at the Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999 Wed 24 Mar

Concert Chamber at the Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

SOLD OUT Fri 26 Mar

NEW SHOW On Sale Wed 4 Nov 12pm NZDT

The Hollywood Cinema | Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999 Sat 27 Mar

The Hollywood Cinema | Auckland, NZ

SOLD OUT All shows reserved seating.

© Scoop Media

