An Evening With Marlon Williams | Both Auckland Shows Sold Out, New Dates Added

Friday, 30 October 2020, 3:41 pm
Following last weeks announcement of his new collaborative album with Kacy and Clayton Plastic Bouquet AND a 15 date national Aotearoa tour An Evening With Marlon Williams, Heartstop Music and Eccles Entertainment are pleased to announce that both Auckland concerts at The Hollywood Cinema, Avondale and The Concert Chamber, Town Hall have sold out in just minutes today.

In good news for Auckland fans second shows have just been added at both venues.These shows will go on sale next Wednesday 4th November through Ticketmaster. These will be Marlon’s first headline solo concerts in Aotearoa in over six years.

Over an extensive tour of Aotearoa, audiences will be treated to a very different show from Marlon – a full solo performance unearthing some early material, beloved album songs and an introduction to some sparkling new works.

Plastic Bouquet is Marlon’s forthcoming release with Canadian duo Kacy and Clayton (Out Friday Dec 11). The album was recorded during the Canadian winter of 2018 and is finally ready to see the light of day. It features debut single ‘I Wonder Why’. This is the first new music from Marlon since 2018’s award winning Make Way For Love.

Do not miss out on tickets to ‘An Evening With Marlon Williams’

AN EVENING WITH MARLON WILLIAMS
New Zealand Feb/Mar 2021
All shows all ages. 
Tickets on sale now.
New dates on sale Wed 4 Nov 12pm NZDT

Sat 27 Feb 
James Hay Theatre | Christchurch, NZ
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Wed 3 Mar
Oamaru Opera House | Oamaru, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Fri 5 Mar
Glenroy Auditorium | Dunedin, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Sat 6 Mar
Civic Theatre | Invercargill, NZ
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Mon 8 Mar
Athenaeuem Hall | Arrowtown, NZ
eventfinda.co.nz

Wed 10 Mar
Regent Theatre | Greymouth, NZ
Tickets available at venue

Fri 12 Mar
Theatre Royal | Nelson, NZ
eventfinda.co.nz

Sun 14 Mar
Opera House | Wellington, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Mon 15 Mar
Whanganui Opera House | Whanganui, NZ
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Tue 16 Mar
TSB Theatre Royal | New Plymouth, NZ
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Thu 18 Mar
MTG Theatre | Napier, NZ
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Fri 19 Mar
War Memorial Theatre | Gisborne, NZ
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Sat 20 Mar
Baycourt Theatre | Tauranga, NZ
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Tue 23 Mar
NEW SHOW On Sale Wed 4 Nov 12pm NZDT
Concert Chamber at the Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Wed 24 Mar
Concert Chamber at the Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
SOLD OUT

Fri 26 Mar
NEW SHOW On Sale Wed 4 Nov 12pm NZDT
The Hollywood Cinema | Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Sat 27 Mar
The Hollywood Cinema | Auckland, NZ
SOLD OUT

All shows reserved seating.

