Biggest Performing Line-up Ever For The 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards

Nineteen performances announced at the launch of new music venue Flare

29 October 2020

In a new look ceremony, there will be 19 performances at the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards | Nga Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. The line-up was announced tonight at the launch of SkyCity’s new music venue Flare.

The star-studded line up includes Tui finalists BENEE, The Beths, CHAII, Church & AP, City Of Souls, Jawsh685, L.A.B, Mohau, Paige, Six60, Stan Walker and Tami Neilson.

Tiki Taane will also be performing at the event, as well as six special performances by The Levites for each of the 2020 New Zealand Music Hall of Fame | Te Whare Taonga Puoro o Aotearoa inductees: Johnny Cooper, Max Merritt, Peter Posa, Dinah Lee, The Chicks and Larry’s Rebels.

Flare is a stunning casually elegant bar and live music venue in the heart of SkyCity Auckland, featuring a broad range of live music including acoustic/solo pop, soul/funk, jazz and RnB every Thursday to Sunday night with Wednesday’s dedicated to emerging artists.

Recorded Music New Zealand CEO Damian Vaughan says the scope of this year’s performances are a credit to the huge, diverse range of music coming out of Aotearoa.

“In a year where we have been starved of live music everything from hip hop and pop through to rock, roots and country are being represented at this year’s awards alongside six special tribute performances for our Hall of Fame inductees. It will be a truly unique and special show to witness this year.

“For us, it’s all about the music and our artists. This is the biggest performance line-up we’ve ever had at the awards and it’s an exciting list of names on the bill. While it’s been a challenging year where so many in our industry have been impacted, now’s the time to reflect and celebrate the achievements of our local musicians.”

“SkyCity is proud to support the New Zealand music community through this difficult period. To have live music back for Kiwi’s to enjoy is a great outcome for the industry, for the artists and an important signal that the events scene is back up and running again,” says SkyCity Chief Operating Officer Michael Ahearne.

The event will take place Sunday 15 November at Spark Arena and will be broadcast live on The Edge TV from 7pm and continue on Three from 8.30pm. The entire broadcast will be streamed on ThreeNow, and public tickets are also available from Ticketmaster for only $25.

Thanks to the official Aotearoa Music Awards audio streaming partner Spotify, you can check out the performers and all the finalists via this playlist: https://spoti.fi/2H59D06

© Scoop Media

