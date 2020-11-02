Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Vulcans, Auckland Club Talent Dominate Kiwi Ferns Squad

Monday, 2 November 2020, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Auckland League

Fifteen players from Auckland’s Farrelly Photos Women's Competitions, including Auckland Vulcans stars Shannon Muru and Lavinia Tauhalaliku, have been selected in the Kiwi Ferns squad to take on Fetu Samoa Invitational this Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium.

Mt Albert's Muru and Ponsonby's Tauhalaliku are both in line to make their first appearance for New Zealand, earning spots in the squad after helping the Vulcans qualify through to the National Championship Grand Final.

They'll be joined in the squad by fellow Auckland debutantes Christyl Stowers (Manurewa), Kararaina Wira-Kohu (Papakura), Karli Hansen (Te Atatu), Kere Matua (Manurewa), Harata Butler (Papakura), Katelyn Vaha'akolo (Te Atatu) and Sharliz White (Glenora).

There's an Auckland link to another of the new faces too, with the Waikato's Mya Terehia Hill-Moana having been part of the Taniwharau side which won the Auckland U18 competition in 2019.

Previous Auckland Women's Player of the Year winners Amber Kani and Krystal Rota are also included, along with experienced local campaigners Charlotte Scanlan (Richmond), Crystal Tamarua (Richmond), Juliana Newman (Mt Albert) and Maitua Feterika (Otahuhu).

The Kiwi Ferns will be coached by former Auckland Vulcans Men's coach Ricky Henry, who spent this year assisting Richmond in the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership.

Glenora | Sharliz White

Manurewa | Amber Kani, Christyl Stowers, Kere Matua, Krystal Rota

Richmond | Charlotte Scanlan, Crystal Tamarua

Mt Albert | Juliana Newman, Shannon Muru

Otahuhu | Maitua Feterika

Papakura | Harata Butler, Kararina Wira-Kohu

Ponsonby | Lavinia Tauhalaliku

Te Atatu | Karli Hansen, Katelyn Vaha’akolo

Non-Auckland squad members: Autumn Stephens, Honey Hireme-Smiler, Kanyon Paul, Mya Terehia Hill-Moana

