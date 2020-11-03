Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand’s Newest Pop Princess Venice Live On Stage

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 8:14 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

New Zealand’s newest pop princess, VENICE today announces a one-off show at The Civic in Auckland on Friday, 27 September.

The energetic 18-year-old singer-songwriter, who’s captured the attention of Lady Gaga and P!NK’s sound and recording wizards, will showcase her signature style of acoustic and synth-pop mixed with resolute rock, soft, humming vocals and a towering, operatic voice. This will be an unforgettable debut performance not to be missed!

“At 18 years old, Venice has a maturity and work ethic that draws parallels to many of the world’s top artists I have worked with over the last 20 years,” says Ratu Gordon, who has served as head sound engineer for Lady Gaga’s Enigma Concerts at the Park Theatre in Las Vegas. 

Ratu produced Venice’s latest MTV-type recording and video for I Know Him, I love Him which will be released in time for the concert. He will be production manager for her performance at The Civic.

Her sound and song composition is bright and full, which reflects her personality. Venice’s music is a breath of Fresh air in an over saturated marketplace.

With more than a hint of musical theatre running through her songs, this talented vocalist explores the depths of her emotions with refreshing energy and a cathartic light touch.

If you love music with the power to move you, then you will love Venice!
Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster

About Venice

Venice is an 18-year-old singer-songwriter from Auckland. Full of strength, courage, confidence and a lot of heart, she makes the kind of music that moves you. Inspired by influences such as King Princess, she mixes acoustic sounds with electronic ones, rock riffs with synth stabs.

A triple threat, Venice graduated from high school and went almost directly into the studio where she has finished recording her first six tracks for her EP Dreamboy.

She immediately came to the attention of two of the music world’s heavyweights: Ratu Gordon (Lady Gaga) and Simon Gooding (Ed Sheeran, P!nk, Migos, Dua Lipa, Neil Finn, Fazerdaze, Tiny Ruins, Alien Weaponry and many more. More recently he has worked on new music for Six60, Mitch James and Drax Project). Simon has recorded the EP and singles for Dreamboy.

"Simon took my vision and amplified it,” says Venice.

Venice is a truly exceptional performing artist, with a broad range of skills.
Not only does she sing, she tap dances and plays the bassoon, guitar and piano.

