Bestselling New Zealand Duo Secures Simultaneous Worldwide Release For Latest Laugh-out-loud Picture Book

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 9:17 am
Press Release: Oratia Books

New Zealand author-illustrator duo Dawn McMillan and Ross Kinnaird will see the latest in their bestselling series of hilarious ‘bum’ children’s picture books release simultaneously in North

America, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand at the start of 2021.

New York-based Dover Publications and London-based Scholastic UK jumped at the opportunity to purchase rights for My Bum is SO NOISY! from originating publisher Oratia Books,

after previous titles I Need a New Bum and I’ve Broken by Bum achieved bestseller status internationally.

Packed with laugh-out-loud rhymes and zany illustrations, their latest creation follows our hero on comical adventures caused by his bum and the astounding and uncontrollable noises

it makes, building to a crescendo of hilarity.

The first print run for My Bum is SO NOISY! will be over 120,000 copies globally.

“Now more than ever, we could all do with a laugh – and Dawn and Ross’ books bring laughter in abundance,” says Fiz Osborne, Editorial Director, Illustrated Books for Scholastic UK. “We can’t wait to share My Bum is SO NOISY! with readers next year.”

Dawn McMillan conjures up the storylines of the Bum books from her coastal home outside Thames, and Ross Kinnaird brings them to life from his waterside studio on Auckland’s North Shore.

"It's been wonderful to see the series reach so many readers worldwide, and we hope that My Bum is SO NOISY! will bring more fun and laughter to kids and adults alike," they say.

Oratia publisher Peter Dowling reports that CITIC Press also plans to publish the new book in China in early 2021.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Dawn and Ross’ international success, which proves the appeal of Kiwi creativity worldwide,” he says.

My Bum is SO NOISY! By Dawn McMillan and Ross Kinnaird. Published by Oratia Books

Publication: early 2021 | ISBN: 978-0-947506-81-0 | RRP $19.99

