2020 'TV Personality Of The Year' Award Finalists Named

(Auckland - November 3, 2020) The New Zealand Television Awards is thrilled to announce the 10 finalists in this year’s TV Personality of the Year category.

The TV Personality of the Year award is the only publicly voted category within the New Zealand Television Awards. Previous winners of the award include Toni Street, Hayley Holt and Matty McLean, last year's recipient who’ll be presenting the trophy to this year’s winner.

The TV Personality of the Year finalists for 2020 are:

Aziz Al-Sa’afin – The AM Show (Three)

– (Three) Hilary Barry – Seven Sharp (TVNZ 1)

– (TVNZ 1) Dr. Ashley Bloomfield – COVID-19 daily updates

– Kimberley Crossman – The Project (Three) / Golden Boy (Three) / Survive the 80s (TVNZ OnDemand)

– (Three) / (Three) / (TVNZ OnDemand) Jayden Daniels – Shortland Street (TVNZ 2) / Head High (Three)

– (TVNZ 2) / (Three) Patrick Gower – Newshub National Correspondent / The Project / Patrick Gower: On Weed (Three)

– National Correspondent / / (Three) Kanoa Lloyd – The Project (Three)

– (Three) Tova O’Brien – Newshub (Three)

– (Three) Wendy Petrie – 1 News (TVNZ 1)

– (TVNZ 1) Pio Terei – Pio Terei Tonight / Off the Grid with Pio (Māori Television)

Online voting is now open via the New Zealand Television Awards website and closes at 11.59pm on Sunday 15 November, 2020.

All the winners of this year’s New Zealand Television Awards will be announced on Wednesday 18 November at a red carpet gala event held at Auckland’s Shed 10. The ceremony will be hosted by actor-writer-comedian Tom Sainsbury who’ll be assisted by comedian Angella Dravid.



