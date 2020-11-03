Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2020 'TV Personality Of The Year' Award Finalists Named

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 11:09 am
Press Release: NZ Television Awards


(Auckland - November 3, 2020) The New Zealand Television Awards is thrilled to announce the 10 finalists in this year’s TV Personality of the Year category.

The TV Personality of the Year award is the only publicly voted category within the New Zealand Television Awards. Previous winners of the award include Toni Street, Hayley Holt and Matty McLean, last year's recipient who’ll be presenting the trophy to this year’s winner.

The TV Personality of the Year finalists for 2020 are:

  • Aziz Al-Sa’afinThe AM Show (Three)
  • Hilary BarrySeven Sharp (TVNZ 1)
  • Dr. Ashley Bloomfield COVID-19 daily updates
  • Kimberley CrossmanThe Project (Three) / Golden Boy (Three) / Survive the 80s (TVNZ OnDemand)
  • Jayden DanielsShortland Street (TVNZ 2) / Head High (Three)
  • Patrick GowerNewshub National Correspondent / The Project / Patrick Gower: On Weed (Three)
  • Kanoa Lloyd The Project (Three)
  • Tova O’BrienNewshub (Three)
  • Wendy Petrie1 News (TVNZ 1)
  • Pio TereiPio Terei Tonight / Off the Grid with Pio (Māori Television)

Online voting is now open via the New Zealand Television Awards website and closes at 11.59pm on Sunday 15 November, 2020.

All the winners of this year’s New Zealand Television Awards will be announced on Wednesday 18 November at a red carpet gala event held at Auckland’s Shed 10. The ceremony will be hosted by actor-writer-comedian Tom Sainsbury who’ll be assisted by comedian Angella Dravid. 
 

CLICK HERE TO VOTE
IN THE 2020 TV PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR AWARD

Voting URL: https://www.nztvawards.co.nz/tvpersonalityoftheyear

