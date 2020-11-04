Small Papamoa Improv Group Now Performing Monthly At The Jam Factory Christmas Show 6 December, 7PM

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 10:01 am
Press Release: Honest Liars Improv

04/11/2020 What started 3 years ago as a small community group in Papamoa of a few actors and people wanting to have a laugh has morphed into the professional improv comedy group, The Honest Liars. Now, with a permanent gig at The Jam Factory, The Historic Village, the first Sunday of every month at 7PM. Their next show is 6 December and promoted as their Christmas show. Only $10 this is a great opportunity for a fun holiday get together for the office or a group of friends. And with the newly opened Mood Lounge at the Historic Village the show is complete with cocktails and nibbles.

“Improvised comedy is addictive and terrifying to perform and amazing to watch,” says Kathy Wilson, the team’s leader. There is no script, so every show is bespoke. Everything is made up on the spot. Suggestions from the audience inspire scenes for the show. Improv is spontaneous, entertaining, and fun. Anything can happen and often does.

Clever, quick-witted, and charming. Dumb, silly, and potentially offensive. Both statements equally define an Honest Liars Improv Show, coming to The Jam Factory 6 December, shares traits with TV favourite Who’s Line is it Anyway?

The Honest Liars also do Improv workshops for kids, teens, and adults. For people wanting to learn improv, meet new people, build confidence, or just have a laugh. Businesses workshops are also available to build listening skills, brainstorming and group communication skills. “We see people completely transform,” says Melissa Day, workshop facilitator.

Honest Liars are the Bay of Plenty’s only comedy improv troupe. Evolving from a group of players from Papamoa, this group has grown to doing commercial shows, performing for events and parties and offers corporate improv training for businesses. # # #

