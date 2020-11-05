Amazon Secures Sundance Festival Hit: Palm Springs, Starring Andy Samberg And Cristin Milioti, Coming To Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video today announced that the highly anticipated romantic comedy, Amazon Exclusive movie Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg alongside Cristin Milioti, will launch directly and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, France and the UK. Prime members in New Zealand and Australia will be able to enjoy the film from November 20, followed by Canada on December 18. Palm Springs will launch in the Netherlands, France and the UK in early 2021. The film is a Limelight, Lonely Island Classics, and FilmNation Entertainment presentation.

Palm Springs broke records earlier this year for the biggest sale in the history of the Sundance Film Festival and has a 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating after premiering on Hulu in the US earlier this year.

“Palm Springs is the perfect addition to Prime Video’s extensive collection of entertaining films, brought directly and exclusively to Prime members around the world”, said Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide Content Acquisition, Prime Video. “With captivating and hilarious performances, from Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, and Peter Gallagher, Prime members will fall in love with this instant classic.”

Andy Samberg commented: “We’re thrilled that Palm Springs is finally going to reach audiences outside of the U.S. and we hope that all the Prime members in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the UK, France and the Netherlands enjoy the genre-bending ride!”

Palm Springs follows carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honour Sarah (Cristin Milioti) who have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding. Things soon get complicated when the pair find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. The film stars Andy Samberg (Nyles), Cristin Milioti (Sarah), J.K. Simmons (Roy), Meredith Hagner (Misty), Camila Mendes (Tala), Tyler Hoechlin (Abe), and Peter Gallagher (Howard). Palm Springs is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara. The film was financed by Limelight and produced by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Becky Sloviter, Jorma Taccone and Limelight partners Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker. Gabby Revilla Lugo serves as executive producer.

Palm Springs will join thousands of movies and TV shows in the Prime Video catalogue, including Amazon Originals Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Big Sick, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Boys.

Amazon Exclusive Palm Springs: Overview global launch dates on Prime Video

New Zealand and Australia – Nov 20, 2020

Canada – Dec 18, 2020

UK, France, Netherlands – Early 2021 (tba)

