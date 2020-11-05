Female Musicians Reign On Splore Festival’s Main Stage
For the first time in Aotearoa, a major festival’s main stage acts will all feature female talent. Splore 2021 will feature 100% female and gender mixed acts on its main stage during the event’s three-day programme.
Festival Director, John Minty, says Splore has always had diverse content but this year the festival wanted to make a statement that this could be easily achieved thanks to the incredible scope of female talent in Aotearoa.
Main Stage female headliners include The Topp Twins, Reb Fountain, Hollie Smith, Maisey Rika, Tali (Live), Deva Mahal, Princess Chelsea, Estere, Lou’ana, Aroha, Earth Tongue and ORIKoL. All other Main Stage acts over the weekend are gender mixed, including Shapeshfiter who will feature a special female guest in their set to surprise the audience with.
Across all five stages the female to male artist ratio is around 60/40. The sold-out Splore is scheduled for next February 26 -28.
Today’s music programme announcement includes Hollie Smith, Imugi, Aroha, From Scratch, Soulwax’s Steefan Van Leuven, International Observer, Earth Tongue, Paddy Free, Katayanagi Twins, Clarke Gayford, K2K, Dylan C, Geneva Alexander-Marsters, King Kapisi and many others.
Adding to the dynamic music content, the performance, wellness and visual arts programmes will be announced in coming months and as usual Splore will have a crammed pack schedule of entertainment for three days.
A comprehensive childrens’ programme will also be announced to cater to the 700 children expected to attend the family-friendly event.
