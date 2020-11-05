Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Female Musicians Reign On Splore Festival’s Main Stage

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 12:54 pm
Press Release: splore

For the first time in Aotearoa, a major festival’s main stage acts will all feature female talent. Splore 2021 will feature 100% female and gender mixed acts on its main stage during the event’s three-day programme.

Festival Director, John Minty, says Splore has always had diverse content but this year the festival wanted to make a statement that this could be easily achieved thanks to the incredible scope of female talent in Aotearoa.

Main Stage female headliners include The Topp Twins, Reb Fountain, Hollie Smith, Maisey Rika, Tali (Live), Deva Mahal, Princess Chelsea, Estere, Lou’ana, Aroha, Earth Tongue and ORIKoL. All other Main Stage acts over the weekend are gender mixed, including Shapeshfiter who will feature a special female guest in their set to surprise the audience with.

Across all five stages the female to male artist ratio is around 60/40. The sold-out Splore is scheduled for next February 26 -28.

Today’s music programme announcement includes Hollie Smith, Imugi, Aroha, From Scratch, Soulwax’s Steefan Van Leuven, International Observer, Earth Tongue, Paddy Free, Katayanagi Twins, Clarke Gayford, K2K, Dylan C, Geneva Alexander-Marsters, King Kapisi and many others.

Adding to the dynamic music content, the performance, wellness and visual arts programmes will be announced in coming months and as usual Splore will have a crammed pack schedule of entertainment for three days.

A comprehensive childrens’ programme will also be announced to cater to the 700 children expected to attend the family-friendly event.

Today’s programme announcement includes:

Hollie Smith

Lou’ana

Imugi

From Scratch

Stefaan Van Leuven- (Soulwax)

Aroha

D. Matthews

Earth Tongue

King Kapisi

Dubhead & Empress Naima

ORIKoL

Marjorie Sinclair

Paddy Free

Clarke Gayford

International Observer

Dylan C

Katayanagi Twins

Benny Salvador

Out of Sorts
Samuel Harmony

Scarlett

Miosis

DJ Dolittle

Aw B

Pippin

K2K

Geneva Marsters

Heylady

Forrest Bump

Uncle Barnie
Janiac

Sister Rosa

Bobby Brazuka

Murry Sweetpants

Jamie Newman

Corysco

Mamadafunk

Previously Announced

Shapeshifter

Topp Twins

Reb Fountain

Deva Mahal

Tali (Live)

Princess Chelsea

Maisey Rika

BLKCITY

Estère

Weird Together (Live)

Theia

CHAII

Valkyrie

FilthAKL

Same Name Confusion

Frank Booker (feat. Nathan Haines) + Friends

Mazbou Q

PollyHill

The Solomon Cole Band

Niko Ne Zna

DUAL

Bontempo

The Dastardly Bounder

Misa

121 Soundsystem

Amandamania

Chicorelli (feat. J Dubs)

Hudge

CARLÖ

Takas

Misa

Mr Big Stuff

Lauren Gin

DeepSleep
 

For more information on artists visit https://www.splore.net/music-programme

