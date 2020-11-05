Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

West Coast Art On Show

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Te Tai o Poutini Art Awards

Te Tai o Poutini Art Awards online gallery goes live at midday Friday 6 November

A flurry of last minute entries flooded the Te Tai o Poutini Art Awards website yesterday, 4 November.

Entries for the art awards have now closed and the online gallery of entries goes live at midday on Friday 6 November.

90 Artists from Karamea to South Westland, and those who live further afield with a connection to the Coast, have submitted entries for display in the online gallery.

The online gallery is funded by Creative New Zealand's COVID-19 stimulus package and showcases over 150 works from established and emerging artists. It also features newcomers who used lockdown to try their hand at art.

"This is great opportunity to jump online and check out the amazing work by artists we have on the Coast', says Project Manager, Sue Asplin. 'We are rapt with the uptake and enthusiasm for the launch of Te Tai o Poutini Art Awards. Thank you to everyone who took the time to enter and be a part of this amazing collection. The next stage is finding the 25 finalists whose work demonstrates the artistic excellence we're looking for to promote West Coast art. These will be photographed for display in an outdoor and travelling exhibition that shares this taonga further afield."

