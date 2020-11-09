Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Wellington Music Festival Brings Together Iconic Acts Alongside NZ’s Hottest Up-and-Comers

Monday, 9 November 2020, 8:59 am
Press Release: NikNak Media

Wellington will host one of Aotearoa’s newest and most exciting festival line-ups this summer - Peachy Keen presents Peachy Keen Festival!

Held on Easter Weekend on Saturday, April 3 at the Basin Reserve, the one-day festival will see household names like Ladyhawke, Stellar* and Gin Wigmore share the stage with a new generation of acts such as BENEE, Paige and The Beths.

With a focus on bringing together some of the most iconic and well-known female artists in New Zealand music, alongside some of the coolest up-and-comers, Peachy Keen promises to be an event not to be missed.

A reflection of New Zealand’s diverse and celebrated music scene, the full line-up includes homegrown superstar BENEE; NZ-born, LA-based Gin Wigmore; Aotearoa’s queen of soul and R&B Ladi6; indie-pop icon Ladyhawke; the legendary Stellar*; Kiwi indie faves The Beths; the celebrated LA-based Chelsea Jade; songwriting sensation Paige; emerging pop darlings Foley and Wellington’s very own KITA.

The festival and the Peachy Keen brand, which places emphasis on women in music, has been created by Amber Mossman. She plans to curate more events under the Peachy Keen umbrella.

“I love the live music scene here in New Zealand and we are normally spoilt for choice over the summer months with festivals bringing in some of the biggest international acts our shores have seen,” she says.

“When looking at the line-ups for 20/21, I noticed they all had very similar offerings. Although stacked with very talented artists, I felt there was nothing that really stood out for me so I decided to curate a line-up of artists that my friends and I loved. And as a proud Wellingtonian, it only made sense to do something here.”

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from Thursday, November 12 at 10am and general public tickets are on sale from Monday, November 16 at 10am.

The festival is being held at Wellington’s Basin Reserve and will start in the middle of the day, across one big stage, and finish at 10.30pm.

PEACHY KEEN - Wellington’s Basin Reserve
Saturday April 3rd 2021 - sopeachykeen.com

Line-up:
BENEE, Gin Wigmore, Ladyhawke, Ladi6, Stellar* The Beths, Paige, Foley, Chelsea Jade and Kita

