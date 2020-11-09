Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Charity Credit Card Launches To Fight Breast Cancer In NZ

Monday, 9 November 2020, 10:44 am
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ and SBS Bank are delighted to announce the launch of the SBS Pink Ribbon Visa, a charity credit card designed to raise funds to help fight breast cancer.

As well as SBS Bank donating $20 to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ for every account successfully opened, SBS Bank will donate 5 cents to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ every time the credit card is used on eligible transactions. The cardholder will also earn cash back rewards every time they use their card on eligible transactions and can choose to keep the Cash Back Rewards or donate a portion (or all) of it to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

The money raised will support Kiwi women going through breast cancer, search for ground-breaking scientific discoveries and raise awareness about the importance of early detection.

The two organisations formed a partnership last year through an introduction by Raizor, a New Zealand-owned fundraising organisation who presented the original concept - a charity credit card that offered a unique fundraising opportunity for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Evangelia Henderson, CEO of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said that the SBS Pink Ribbon Visa was an easy way for people to support their vital work without even having to think about it.

“We’re so grateful to SBS Bank for this partnership creating an innovative charity credit card. Every time you spend using the SBS Pink Ribbon Visa, you'll be helping to fight breast cancer.”

SBS Bank CEO, Shaun Drylie said SBS Bank was delighted to partner with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ to offer a charity credit card to New Zealanders.

“As a Member-owned bank, supporting the local community and meeting the needs of our Members are both at the heart of who we are as an organisation. We’re excited that this innovative new product will make such a real difference to both Breast Cancer Foundation NZ and the amazing work they do to help those fighting breast cancer.”

Marty Kerr, Visa Country Manager for New Zealand and South Pacific, said: “Visa’s mission is to enable individuals, businesses and economies to thrive, so we’re thrilled that our secure global payments network is helping to deliver an innovative charitable partnership between SBS Bank and Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.”

More information on the new SBS Pink Ribbon Visa can be found at pinkribbonvisa.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Breast Cancer Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 