Bach Musica NZ Performs Monteverdi Vespers 1610

Monday, 9 November 2020, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Bach Musica

Bach Musica NZ present this rarely performed, monumental and moving piece, composed for double choir and double orchestra and written for the magnificent St Mark’s Basilica in Venice. This uplifting concert will take place at the Auckland Town Hall on 6 December.

The concert will feature eight of New Zealand’s top soloists: sopranos Amelia Berry & Jayne Tankersley, altos Kate Spence & Dilys Fong, tenors Andrew Grenon & Iain Tetley and basses James Harrison & Thomas Roshol. At the helm is conductor Rita Paczian, Bach Musica NZ’s Music and Artistic Director of 26 years, who has a reputation of bringing a balance of musicality, intellect, technique and passion to her live concerts. She was one of the finalists for the Arts and Culture NZ Women of Influence Awards in 2019.

Monteverdi's Vespers is a towering masterpiece of the early Baroque. It is intimate and grand, prayerful and dramatic, exalted and sensual and offers a dizzying array of textures and sonorities in brilliant instrumental writing, opulent choruses, and moving solo arias and duets. Monteverdi’s belief "The end of all good music is to affect the soul" equals Bach Musica NZ’s motto “Music that touches the soul”. They hope to lift the hearts of Aucklanders at the end of what has been a tough year for many, through the all-embracing language of music.

Bach Musica NZ is one of Aotearoa’s most highly acclaimed musical organisations. Their performances illustrate the cultural vibrancy of New Zealand with a repertoire ranging from Baroque to 21st Century. As New Zealand’s only combined choir and orchestra, they are well known for showcasing NZ premieres of beautiful music from all over the world and providing performance opportunities for both emerging and recognised vocal and instrumental soloists.

Bach Musica NZ – 
MONTEVERDI | VESPERS 1610
performs:
Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
Sunday 6 December, 5PM
Tickets $15 - $70 – On sale at Ticketmaster

https://www.bachmusica.com/

