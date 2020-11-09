Farmers Santa Parade Proudly Supports Paralympics New Zealand

The Auckland Farmers Santa Parade is delighted to confirm Paralympics New Zealand as their 2020 official charity.

With the introduction of a new QR code payment platform alongside the traditional gold coin collection, Aucklanders are asked to dig deep to help these outstanding athletes get to the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

On Sunday 29 November, volunteers will be out on the Parade route from 12PM to collect donations ahead of the main event, with all donations going directly to Paralympics New Zealand.

Once the Parade kicks off, spectators can catch a wave and a good dose of Christmas cheer from their favourite Paralympians including para swimmers Tupou Neiufi, Nikita Howarth and Jesse Reynolds, as they join the colourful procession through the streets of Auckland.

A Para Sport Pop Up will also be open to the public at Santa’s Party in Aotea Square. The installation will tell the story of New Zealand’s 50-year plus Paralympic history, increasing awareness of Para Sport and positively influencing community perceptions of disabled people. The interactive pop up space also allows for kids to experience Para sports, including wheelchair racing.

Fiona Allan (Chief Executive, Paralympics New Zealand) said: “We are delighted to be the official charity of choice again this year. The event was awesome last year, the public were incredibly generous, and we are extremely thankful for the support given to our Paralympians. With the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, fundraising has become even more critical. It is scheduled to cost up to $1.3 million to send a Paralympic team to Tokyo. Additional costs are also highly likely to ensure we adhere to the COVID measures that are likely to be in place."

Young entrepreneur Oliver Nicholson has partnered with Paralympics New Zealand to launch his new QR code payment platform on parade day. Created by the dedicated university student, OlliePay has been designed to solve the donation collection challenge for charities in a cashless society.

Paralympics New Zealand are a charity that are part of a worldwide social change movement, which uses the power of sport to positively influence community perceptions of disabled people and to promote a more diverse and inclusive society. Paralympics New Zealand support and celebrate the achievements of Para athletes at international and national competitions all year round. Every two years, they lead New Zealand teams to the Paralympic Games. They also work in the local community to advocate for sport to become more accessible for disabled people and to support the creation of more systems and programmes to enable participation in Para sport.

For more information on how to show your support visit: www.paralympics.org.nz

NOTE: The Farmers Santa Parade will be delivered in line with the Government guidelines and organisers will respond to any changing circumstances as dictated by the Covid-19 situation as they unfold.

Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 29 November 2020

Rain Date: Sunday 6 December 2020

Pre-Parade Entertainment and charity collection: 12pm – 1pm

Parade: 1 – 2.30pm

Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5pm

