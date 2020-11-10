Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Pinkies Are Back

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: Rialto Distribution

Rialto Distribution are proud to announce THE PINKIES ARE BACK, a feel-good and uplifting NZ film will be coming to New Zealand cinemas nationwide in early 2021.

THE PINKIES ARE BACK is an inspirational and heart-warming feature film, following a group of extraordinary women on their journey to rebuild a dragon boating team despite some having never held a paddle before. The women are united by previously beating breast cancer, and together strengthened in their attempt to win gold at the Auckland regionals. The bond, love and laughs between these charismatic larger-than-life women will be a must see on cinema screens.

Kelly Rogers, CEO of Rialto Distribution, comments “THE PINKIES is a delight, and audiences throughout NZ will be rewarded with life-affirming and heartfelt moments of pure joy and laughter, we can’t wait to bring this to the NZ public”

Producer and Director of THE PINKIES ARE BACK, Lisa Burd, comments, “Making this film has been an absolute privilege, it is a dream come true as we inch toward the big screen debut next year. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to this extraordinary group of women who have changed my life for the better, the film we have made together showcases the best kind of determination and spirit, we can’t wait for NZ to meet the Pinkies”

THE PINKIES ARE BACK will be in cinemas in the first quarter of 2021 with further information to be released soon.

