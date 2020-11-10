Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Māori Touch NZ Announces 21st Māori Touch Tournament

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Maori Touch NZ

Māori Touch NZ is delighted to announce the 21st Māori Touch Tournament, which will take place on the 5 and 6 December 2020 at Rotorua’s International Stadium. Proudly hosted and organised by the Rotorua Touch Association, the new venue has enabled the tournament to proceed for 2020.

So far over 50 teams have entered, with strong Open Men’s and Open Mixed grade numbers. Entries will remain open until Sunday 15 November 2020.

The tournament will begin with a powhiri on Friday 5 December at 4pm with a special tribute to touch legend, George Rogers, who passed away in 2019.

“George attended every Māori touch tournament from the inaugural event in 1997. He also played and coached Māori representative teams over the last twenty years, but it was his commitment to Waitakere Māori Touch we will especially honour this year. We are very grateful to his partner, Natalie, his whanau, and Waitakere Māori Touch to enable us all to acknowledge George,” says Carol Ngwati, Māori Touch NZ Chair.

Rotorua Lakes Council is pleased to welcome back Māori Touch participants to Rotorua and looks forward to hosting the up to 5,000 people who attend the tournament over the weekend.

Māori Touch NZ is always warmly welcomed by Rotorua Lakes Council, local Marae, motels and all the volunteers who continue to support this important event on the Māori sport calendar.

About Māori Touch NZ

Established in 1998, Māori Touch NZ is a Māori sport organisation growing Māori participation in the game of touch in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Māori Touch NZ hosts successful national tournaments where teams are selected to represent Māori in international competitions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Touch NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 