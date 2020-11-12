Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Big Bike Film Night – Double Delight Coming To A Screen Near You

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 11:13 am
Press Release: Big Bike Film Night

After a successful year showcasing the best cycling short films to audiences around the country, the Big Bike Film Night is bringing a BMX ‘Double Feature’ to Cinema viewers in select locations across NZ from late November 2020.

The ‘Double Feature’ films ‘Revolution Day: The chase for the Biggest Trick in Action Sports History’ and ‘The Source Park’ showcase motivated individuals that have the devotion and resolution to push boundaries in order to follow their passion, and dreaming BIG.

“The context of these films may be BMX themed, but they are much more than that, they are about believing in yourself and following your passion” says Brett Cotter, the Big Bike Film Night’s Curator. “Side by side, these documentary films have standout values, outstanding cinematic qualities, and inspiring stories; what more could we want in these trying times. Doing a ‘Double Feature’ in a pandemic may seem insane but hey, when have I ever done things the normal way.”

‘Revolution Day: The chase for the Biggest Trick in Action Sports History’ catapulted Taupō based BMX rider Jed Mildon into global stardom in 2015. This film chronicles Jed Mildon and his American rival James Foster’s quest to become the first ever to complete a quadruple backflip on a BMX bike. As would be expected, the nine-month project took a heavy toll on both riders’ bodies and landing a fourth proved to be a bigger project than anyone involved had expected.

Cotter says “Its been 5 years since Jed accomplished this incredible milestone, and I’m absolutely over the moon about being able to showcase this film. This is a phenomenal documentary, one that needs to celebrated, and I wanted to acknowledge this achievement by showing it on the BIG screen”.

'The Source Park' captures the motivation, the devotion, and the true passion of two brothers Marc and Richard Moore who started a BMX shop in the coastal town of Hastings, England in 2003. Through dedication, they grow ‘The Source’ into a true family business and ultimately England’s largest mail-order and on-line BMX retailer. Constructing quirky DIY projects over the years, they move on to face their biggest challenge - building the world's largest underground BMX and skate park. This task is made even more complicated by the fact that the building is underneath the promenade of the Hastings seafront, in a space that dates back to the 1800's and has laid derelict for the past eighteen years. With the help of old friends, family and a hint of luck, can they pull it off?

The ‘Double Feature’ screenings commences in Hastings on Sunday 29th November and visits New Plymouth, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Taupō, Christchurch, Wellington, and finishes at Nelson on 10th December 2020.

For more information and tickets visit www.bigbikefilmnight.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Big Bike Film Night on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 