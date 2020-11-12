Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Avoid Endless Scrolling This Summer With Fresh Content On Acorn TV

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 11:42 am
Press Release: Acorn TV

With plans for overseas jaunts scuppered and whispers of drizzly gloomy weather ahead, 57 per cent* of Kiwis will be staying right where they are this summer.

Thankfully Acorn TV has come to the rescue with a huge slate of quality dramas running the gamut from classics to new releases. The service is adding over 200 hours of content in November alone, focusing on the classic murder and mystery that Kiwi audiences love.

Dubbed “The best thing since Netflix” by Avenues, Acorn TV is known for its carefully curated library of captivating crime thrillers, addictive dramas, world-class comedy and intriguing mysteries. It’s the one-stop-shop for Kiwi audiences to access their favourite British and international shows all in one place.

This November Acorn TV has something for everyone – from gothic romance to gritty police procedurals and the much-anticipated return of beloved Aussie drama Seachange to boot.

Anglophiles will rejoice at new seasons of fan favourites including Vera, Endeavour and Shetland – not to mention new additions to the service of classics such as the award-winning Prime Suspect (starring Dame Helen Mirren), Heartbeat and Lewis.

November highlights include:

  • The premiere of Seachange: Paradise Reclaimed, the triumphant return of the beloved Australian dramedy
  • Acorn TV original The South Westerlies, an Irish dramedy following an energy executive thrust into the middle of a conflict between her multi-national employer and a small Irish town she visited in her misspent youth. Stars Orla Brady (Into the Badlands, The Foreigner, American Horror Story) and Patrick Bergin (Patriot Games, Sleeping with the Enemy)
  • Prime Suspect (Series 1-3) starring Academy Award winner Dame Helen Mirren (The Queen, Hitchcock) as the formidable Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison
  • Arthur & George (3 part miniseries): Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) stars as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle putting the skills of his famous fictional detective, Sherlock Holmes to use solving true crime
  • Endeavour (Series 3-5): a prequel to the iconic Inspector Morse featuring the young Endeavour Morse in his early days with CID
  • Vera (Series 3&4): BAFTA and Golden Globe winner Brenda Blethyn (Pride & Prejudice, Secrets & Lies) returns as the adept DCI Vera Stanhope
  • Fingersmith (3 part Miniseries): A dark tale of passion and betrayal set in Dickensian London starring Elaine Cassidy (Disco Pigs), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, Vera Drake), Rupert Evans (The Man in the High Castle), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones)
  • Heartbeat (Series 1&2): the beloved classic set in the 1960s follows the work and love lives of the local law enforcement of small-town Yorkshire
  • Manhunt (3 part miniseries): Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) stars in this highly-rated UK true-crime drama, based on the investigation of a series of violent deaths
  • Grantchester (Series 4): the departure of charming clergyman turned-sleuth Sidney Chambers making way for the rebellious Reverend William Davenport (Tom Brittney, UnREAL)
  • Shetland (Series 3&4): the beloved Scottish crime drama based on the novels of Ann Cleeves. Jimmy Pérez (Douglas Henshall, Primeval, Dorian Gray), investigates the crimes of remote Shetland in this powerful and gripping series.
  • London Kills (Series 1): this Acorn TV Original follows an elite squad of murder investigators assigned to London’s most vicious crimes

The service has also extended its offer of a 30-day free trial, first offered to help Kiwis cope with COVID lockdown, the code ACORNTVNZ30 will unlock an extended free trial until the end of the year.

Kiwis can access Acorn TV through a wide range of devices including IOS (iPad and iPhone), Android (phone and Tablet), Android TV, Chromecast or by visiting acorn.tv.

*Based on a 2020&2019 Pureprofile survey

