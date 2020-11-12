Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Give Hunting A Go During Get Outdoors Week

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Game Animal Council

The Game Animal Council is pleased to be supporting Get Outdoors Week 2020, a national campaign encouraging Kiwis to get out and explore the great outdoors, safely.

“We know there are significant physical health challenges across our communities, but going hunting or for that matter getting involved in other forms of outdoor recreation, has benefits far beyond simply getting some exercise,” says Game Animal Council General Manager Tim Gale.

“There are major mental health and wellbeing benefits from going on outdoor adventures and when it comes to hunting there are also significant conservation, community and protein advantages that come from harvesting our game animal species.”

The Game Animal Council has partnered with Hunting & Fishing NZ to provide a $500 Hunting & Fishing NZ voucher to the winner of the ‘Try Something New’ photo challenge on 18 November.

“With this prize we really want to encourage people to try something they haven’t done before and while that doesn’t have to be hunting, we would love for people to give it a go.”

“Over 160,000 New Zealanders go hunting every year, but even so, it is important that as a hunting community we continue to foster new and young hunters and make the sport as accessible as we can for them.”

“I am often confronted with people who are keen to get into the sport but don’t know where to start,” says Gale, who has also contributed a story to the Get Outdoors Week website with advice on where to begin and what you need to go hunting.

“There are heaps of experienced hunters out there keen to help new people out and with clubs like the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association running training courses all over the country new hunters can learn to hunt safely and successfully right from the start.”

Get Outdoors Week 2020 begins on Saturday 14 November and more information, including how to win the ‘Try Something New’ photo competition and Tim’s story are available at www.getoutdoorsweek.co.nz.

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, commerce and conservation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Game Animal Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 