Transforming Spark Arena Into NZ’s Biggest Urban Beer Garden

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Auckland Craft Beer and Food Festival

Aucklanders, get ready – a new craft beer and food festival is coming your way and set to be a calendar event in March 2021!

The Auckland Craft Beer and Food Festival, presented by SkyCity, will transform Spark Arena into NZ’s biggest urban beer garden on Saturday March 27, 2021.

Delivered by the team behind the iconic Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival and led by brewery partners Behemoth Brewing Company and Emerson’s Brewery, the event will bring together more than 50 breweries across Spark Arena’s indoor and outdoor areas alongside artisan food and beverage vendors and curated tasting room sessions.

Supported by Live Nation and Radio Hauraki, the day will also feature a stacked musical lineup of rock legends Zed, neo-soul act Molly & The Chromatics and DJ heroes Nice’n’Urlich, with more to be announced.

The Live Nation presale begins 1pm Monday November 16 until 1pm Tuesday November 17. General tickets go on sale 2pm Tuesday November 17.

Festival Director Jason Schroeder says, “We are pleased to partner with Live Nation to launch the Auckland Craft Beer and Food Festival, and together enter a new market. With the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival in its 8th year now one of Dunedin’s most iconic events, it’s a logical step forward to bring craft beer and food offerings to Tāmaki Makaurau. We are pleased to have a part in the growth of local and international brewers alike”.

SkyCity GM Marketing New Zealand Jon Spittle says, “SkyCity is proud to partner with the Auckland Craft Beer and Food festival and to be supporting the New Zealand event industry to showcase our wonderful local food and beverage”.

General admission tickets for the entire day will be just $45, while limited $90 family passes will also be available for 2 adults and up to 4 children.

Limited ‘Hop the Queue’ passes that include a general admission ticket, fast track entry and AWOP wristband pre-loaded with $20 credit will also be available for $90. All pricing excludes booking fees.

Vendor expressions of interest are now open so don’t delay if you want to bring your brew, beverage or food to the masses. Submit your application at aucklandbeerfestival.co.nz.

Like the festival on Facebook and Instagram and sign up to the newsletter for all breaking information at aucklandbeerfestival.co.nz

AUCKLAND CRAFT BEER & FOOD FESTIVAL

PRESENTED BY SKYCITY

SPARK ARENA

SATURDAY MARCH 27, 2021

1PM-8PM

ZED

MOLLY & THE CHROMATICS

NICE’N’URLICH

+ more to be announced

TICKETS ON SALE TUESDAY NOVEMBER 17, 2PM

Live Nation pre-sale: Monday November 16, 1pm – Tuesday November 17, 1pm

For complete event and ticket information, visit: aucklandbeerfestival.co.nz & www.livenation.co.nz

