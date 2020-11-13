Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sam Winders And Monica Falkner Promoted Into Silver Ferns Squad

Friday, 13 November 2020, 11:23 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand


Midcourter Sam Winders and shooter Monica Falkner have been elevated into the Silver Ferns Squad following their recent performances.

Winders and Falkner were named in the Silver Ferns Development Squad in August but earned their promotions after impressing throughout the Cadbury Netball Series in Palmerston North and against the England Roses in Hamilton.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said both players had proven their resilience and desire to wear the black dress.

“Sam has worked really hard this year and shown her fight to earn a spot in the squad. She leaves everything out on court and her commitment is a real asset,” Taurua said.

“Since rupturing her ACL in last year’s Cadbury Netball Series Monica has found a new drive in her netball career and to see how far she has come in a year is impressive.”

Winders has 37 Test caps after making her Silver Ferns debut in 2017 while Falkner earned her first ever international appearance in last month’s first Test against England.

The Silver Ferns sealed a successful 2020 international season by defeating the NZ Men to win the Cadbury Netball Series in Palmerston North before winning all three Tests against the England Roses in Hamilton to secure the Taini Jamison Trophy. 
 

