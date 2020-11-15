Illuminarti 2020 - A Conspiracy Of Artists

What: Illuminarti 2020 - A Conspiracy of Artists

When: 28th November 2020

Where: The Historic Village, 17th Avenue, Tauranga

Contact: simone@theincubator.co.nz 075713232 0211182249

Event social media /web: #Illuminarti2020 https://www.facebook.com/events/1141034789627087

Web: https://www.theincubator.co.nz/illuminarti2020

November the 28th at the Historic will see a one-day event of Arts illumination in action.

The Incubator Creative Hub, the bringers of the Tauranga’s biennial grassroots Arts Festival, Tauranga Fringe Village will conspire to deliver an intriguing in-between year space filler. This event will encourage creative participation, new connections, and a blatant agenda of creative activity.

Illuminarti sums it all up - An antithesis to the mind-numbing negative conspiracy theories, politics, and mass hysteria. In these seemingly dark times, we need illumination through the arts!

This is a plot inspired by one truth in this world of madness, that art can transform spaces into magnetic attractions, it can give contemplation to awkward uninspiring walls and murky Labyrinthian passages.

The Illuminarti project will infiltrate the Big V to ‘Illuminate’ spaces on a day where a cabal of artists and audience become one.

Artists will conspire to create an installation/mural fusion type work that will stay behind leaving a legacy of alternative art, contributing to the Village’s reputation as a stimulating destination of grassroots Arts and Culture.

The Art

With a focus on 3D installation/mural fusion highlighting the many exciting and experimental overlaps possible between these areas.

The Artists

These standout fellow art conspirators have been selected to be part of the big plan, carefully preplanning their stratagem of creativity to reveal during the day as they paint for the sheeple. Working as individuals they render their artistic concepts on to wall mounted installations. This anti-covert activity will demonstrate the art of art.

The Participatory:

Interactive Art projects will entice non villainous spectators, pushing the boundaries into new realms, where spectators can step in and contribute to artworks. Illuminarti will feature one large scale collaborative mural work inviting individual creative expression from artists across the BOP and other opportunities for the less confident to dabble in.

The Co-Conspirators:

Co-Conspirators the Home of Mood and Mood will provide the garden bar essential to all festivals big and small.

There will be an array of live entertainment and musicians and spontaneous street theatre and buskers to modify the atmosphere and lace it with feel good!

The Dishtopia:

A collusion of food trucks will scheme to provide a Dishtopian array of non-genetically modified food.

Will we see battle between the juicy Big Farmer and plant-based proteins. Time will tell who wins but what we do know is that you will be licking your apocolyps.

The Exhibitions:

The two featured exhibitions in both Galleries will blow the minds of the visitors.

112 Will feature identical sized artworks from over 80 artists and a huge number of creative technique and style. If the trend from past shows (109, 110 and 111) continues, this launch will trigger a stampede of the best Christmas shopping ever.

Memoirs of a Salaryman - A spectacular first-time solo exhibition by comic artist Kiramekisan will live up to its name. Comical, but displays intricate complex technique and colours that will treat your retinal cones and switch your visual cortexes into overdrive.

Awoke – A cinematic experience

Location: The Village Cinema

Living Sound by Void State- Scott Brown- Live improvised audio/visual experiment using the bio electrical signal from plants to create music and manipulate projected visuals.

International Youth Silent films NZ Nationals -Top 15 films

Tauranga Girls Collage – Projection instillation of Students work for 2020

Grand Bizarre and Guests – Music videos from Local Performers

