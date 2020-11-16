Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Collins And Windelburn Share NZ F5000 Series Spoils At Manfeild

Monday, 16 November 2020, 8:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Formula 5000 Association

Defending SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series title holder Michael Collins (Leda LT27/GM1) got his 2020/21 series campaign off to a winning start and finish at the opening round at the 35th annual MG Classic race meeting at Feilding’s Circuit Manfeild Chris Amon over the November 14-15 weekend.

Now behind the wheel of famed Kiwi racing driver and car designer and constructor Graham McRae’s distinctive ‘hot-pink’ STP-liveried Leda LT27/GM1 001 the 24-year-old series ‘young gun’ from Christchurch qualified quickest and won the first race of the 2020/21 SAS Autoparts MSC NZF5000 series season on Saturday afternoon from second quickest qualifier - and fellow front row starter - impressive local driver Kevin Ingram (Lola T332),

Collins also won Sunday’s 10-lap feature final in the afternoon though with Kevin Ingram out with a gearbox issue on the first lap competition this time came from Race 2 winner Shayne Windelburn (Lola T400) from Auckland.

Widely regarded – around the world, not just here in NZ – for his knowledge and passion for ‘all things F5000’ – Shayne Windelburn, who runs the family gearbox and automatic transmission business on Auckland’s North Shore - is also an accomplished, and very quick driver.

For the new handicap initiative Race 2 was run under the order of the drivers’ best lap times of the weekend was reversed and the field split into six timed groups, each flagged off rolling start style.

Unfortunately, early race leader – and one of two newcomers to the SAS Autoparts MSC series making their debut at the MG Classic meeting - Toby Annabell from Hawera in nearby Taranaki in a Class A McLaren M10B - was an early retirement thanks to a fuel issue.

Fellow Class A runners Tony Roberts (high-wing McLaren M10A) and Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) then each briefly held the lead before both were overwhelmed by a hard charging Windelburn (who had started the race half way up the order), and Tim Rush in his Class A McLaren with category veteran Russell Greer (Lola T332) just hanging on to third place from a fast-finishing Michael Collins.

But that Collins, 24, reckons, was OK too.

“You can’t win every race you start, and I think it’s a good thing that the committee that runs the series is at least looking at – and now obviously trying out – some different starting formats. I know I was trying fairly hard to make up the deficit they gave me.’

For his part Shayne Windelburn was buzzing – as much about finishing second to Michael Collins in the feature final on Sunday afternoon, as he was winning the handicap race earlier in the day.

“I actually prefer the longer races because I get more time driving the car. And the more time I get behind the wheel the better I seem to go. Obviously I didn’t help my case by missing qualifying and having to start the first race from the back of the grid, but my son Joshua had a big running thing on at his school on Friday which obviously neither he nor I wanted him to miss, so we drove down on Saturday morning.

“We still got here in time for the race on Saturday and getting the win this morning was a real bonus.”

The other driver to make a big impression at the meeting was Anna Collins, driving the other Hey family-owned Leda LT27, the car which her younger brother Michael has been driving for the past three seasons.

Like Michael, Anna has a solid driving CV from 10 year racing karts at an Island and National level before spending the past five years contesting both the NZ Formula Ford championship and the South Island F1600 series.

Though she said that her plan at Manfeild was to ‘ease my way into the car and category’ the 28-year-old from Christchurch came away with two third places – in the scratch races – and seventh place on the handicap one on Sunday morning.

Not bad for a first attempt.

“Well, a first for the series anyway. I was lucky enough to get a race run in the car at the Wigram Revival meeting at Ruapuna last month but there is still a lot more for me to learn about the car itself and how I can get the most out of it.”

Category and series stalwart Tony Roberts (high-wing McLaren M10A) was back to his best in the now four-strong Class A category for older cars, twice leading home 2019/20 category winner Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) to the finish line and starting and finishing all three races. Compared to Karl’s two finishes and 1 DNF.

There is now a break of just over two months until the second round of the 2020/21 SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 series at the annual Taupo Historic GP meeting featuring Ford in late January in the New Year,

Hopefully that will give the man behind series sponsor SAS Autoparts, David Banks (Talon MR1/A), the time to repair the damage to his car after a half (drive) shaft broke in the first race at Manfeild and put him out for the rest of the weekend.

Tony Galbraith’s Lola T332, only freshly re-built after a major crash at the Skope Classic meeting last year, also suffered early ‘meeting-over’ engine damage in qualifying at Manfeild, which – again, hopefully, can be sorted in time for the January - and subsequent 20/21 series meetings in February and March 2021.

The SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series is organised and run with the support of sponsors SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Pacifica, Avon Tyres, Webdesign and Supercharge Batteries.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Formula 5000 Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 