Awe-inspiring Programme From Nztrio Set To Light Up Stages

Monday, 16 November 2020, 9:15 am
Press Release: NZTrio

Fresh from a tour of Aotearoa which saw NZTrio reconnecting with audiences right across the country, Amalia Hall (violin), Ashley Brown (cello), and Somi Kim (piano) are thrilled to close a turbulent year this December with the light-filled programme, Constellations.

With works connected to the concept of light, Constellations opens where it all began: Beethoven’s seminal Opus 1 No 1 – one of his first published piano trios. Kaija Saariaho’s Finnish-German-French influence follows in the spectral masterpiece Light and Matter, before the delightful return of the prizewinning Lightbox by New Zealander Karlo Margetić. The light then projects onto the silver screen in the Piano Trio by Erich Korngold, a work that bears all the hallmarks of his Austro-Hungarian upbringing, WW2-era immigration into America, and film-music career. This spell-binding selection of works will bookend an exciting 2020 series before the trio moves on to a new chapter with a debut album due for release in 2021.'


“NZTrio’s recent concert showed that they are one of the worlds outstanding musical groups, effortlessly spanning the classical and contemporary repertoire.”
John Daly-Peoples, NZ Arts Review


The December run of shows will begin in Gisborne, before playing on both sides of the harbour in Auckland.

NZTrio presents
CONSTELLATIONS

Dec 8, 7pm - Tiromoana Estate, 41 Winifred St., Okitu, Gisborne
TICKETS VIA EVENTFINDA - $25 Adult / $15 Student

Dec 10, 7pm - Mairangi Arts Centre, 20 Hastings Rd., Mairangi Bay Auckland
(Shortened programme 1 hour, no interval)
TICKETS VIA EVENTFINDA - $40Adult / $20 Student

Dec 11, 8pm – Concert Chamber, Auckland Town Hall, Aotea Square
TICKETS VIA TICKETMASTER - $50 Adult / $25 Student / $45 Subscribers & groups 6+
(Special discounted price of $35 for MAC attendees who wish to also attend full version at Concert Chamber. Email Jessica Duirs at manager@nztrio.com for booking instructions.)

Full programme 1.5 hours plus interval
Beethoven Piano Trio No. 1
Saariaho Light and Matter
Margetić Lightbox
Korngold Piano Trio

Connect with @nztrio
www.facebook.com/nztrio
www.twitter.com/nztrio
www.instagram.com/nztrio
*Note: correct spelling ‘NZTrio’ – no spaces, no ‘the’, not ‘The New Zealand Trio’

More reviews here
“One of the best concerts you will have the fortune to attend.” Clare Martin, Radio 13
From storming tsunami to murmuring breezes on the turn of a phrase.” – William Dart, NZ Herald

