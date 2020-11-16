Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Refugee Artist Ali Jawhary Brings Persian Calligraphy To Life

Monday, 16 November 2020, 9:45 am
Press Release: Art For Change

The Reed Pen’s Tale Continues: To be one in heart

November 19-December 16, 2020, Depot Artspace, 28 Clarence St, Devonport, Auckland

Official opening: 2pm, Saturday 21 December

“Listen to the reed and the tale it tells,
how it sings of separation:
Ever since they cut me from the reed bed,
my wail has caused men and women to weep”

Song of the Reed, by Mawlana Jaluldeen Rumi

The Reed Pen's Tale Continues: To be one in heart is Afghanistan-born calligraphy artist Sayed Ali Karam Jawhary's second solo exhibition in New Zealand, and features eight distinctive Persian calligraphic works.

For Ali Jawhary, who came to Aotearoa as a refugee in 2013, art is a universal language, a sacred refuge that transcends culture and travail. He draws inspiration from Persian poetry and music, and his unique works combine personal experience with philosophy.

Ali’s art resembles something from another era. For him, it is a conscious effort to choose beauty over suffering, while finding solace in the work of ancient and contemporary Persian writers.

Persian calligraphy is an art form established around the 7th century, and ancient Persian script originated around 500-600 BC. Ali uses Nastalīq and Shikasta Nastalīq styles of calligraphy and is a master calligrapher, having practised the art for 37 years.

His works are inspired by the words and philosophy of Persian poets such as Mawlana Jaluldeen Rumi, Hafiz, Saadi and Omar Khayyam, as well as classical musicians Mohammad-Reza Shahjarian and Ustad Sarahang.

“Calligraphy and poetry are very closely related,” he says. “I like poetry, so calligraphy is the best way to learn how to express how I feel. I try to tell my story and match it to a poem that is similar to my story”.

Ali uses hand-carved bamboo calligraphy pens to depict Persian script and symbols. His use of Persian calligraphy demonstrates the intrinsic diversity in art, and invites viewers to connect with an ancient art form - an often visceral connection.

When he was only 15, Ali was forced to flee his homeland of Afghanistan and take refuge in neighbouring Iran, where he became a professional sign writer and calligrapher. He also learned about the best calligraphers, which challenged him to develop his artistic practice. He became involved with a group of artists who exhibited their works in a gallery in Qum city, and also taught calligraphy to students at a private school.

Ali and his son came to live in New Zealand seven years ago under the family reunification programme for refugees. Their family was the first helped by the Auckland Refugee Family Trust, which raises money to bring the families of refugees to New Zealand. The trust has since helped to reunite more than 60 families.

Two years ago, Ali fulfilled his dream to introduce New Zealanders to Persian calligraphy, by holding his first exhibition at Depot Artspace. This new exhibition is another opportunity to share more of his unique art.

“Everyone has feelings - how they feel and think about life and love,” he says. “This calligraphy is the way I tell people how I feel.”

Ali is receiving support for his exhibition from Art for Change, New Zealand Red Cross and Auckland Refugee Family Trust.

The Reed Pen’s Tale Continues is on display at Depot Artspace, 28 Clarence St, Devonport from November 19 to December 16, 2020. The official opening is 2pm, Saturday, November 21.

For images from Ali’s previous exhibition, see his Facebook profile: https://www.facebook.com/Sayed-Alikaram-Jawhary-calligrapher-1481853768564283/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Art For Change on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 