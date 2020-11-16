Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

End Of Year Exhibition To Showcase Emerging Whanganui Artists

Monday, 16 November 2020, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

UCOL Whanganui Art and Design students have been busy putting the finishing touches on their work for their multi-site exhibition.

The end of year exhibition, DNA, is a celebration of work by Art and Design students from across UCOL’s teaching programmes. Art and Design work from Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor and Masters students is included.

DNA will run from 21 November to 27 November, with work on display at UCOL Whanganui’s Atrium and Block C, Edith Gallery, Whanganui Community Arts Centre, and NZ Glassworks.

Approximately 60 students will be exhibiting, with pieces including animation, graphic design, sculpture, ceramics, glass, painting, photography, textiles, and fashion.

UCOL Design and Arts Programme Leader Stephanie West says DNA is a great opportunity for all Art and Design students to show off the projects they have put so much work into.

“It’s been a challenging year for our students, after they spent part of it learning at home due to COVID-19 restrictions. For them to meet the high standards of last year’s students is amazing.”

“This exhibition is a really good opportunity for students to showcase themselves before they go out into industry. For our newer students, it will give them an inside look into how an exhibition comes together and give them the experience of talking to people – other artists as well as the general public – about their work.”

With over 200 people attending last year’s exhibition, West is expecting another big turnout.

West says she is very grateful to have NZ Glassworks and Whanganui Community Arts Centre hosting part of the exhibition.

“They are both great supporters of our students. We use the NZ Glassworks workshop and they regularly exhibit our students’ work. Whanganui Community Arts Centre is a venue we’ve used for exhibitions in the past and we’re really excited to have them back on board. We wanted the exhibition to take over the UCOL campus and the surrounding areas, and these organisations are helping us make that vision come to life.”

