Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrated Writers Reunite In Summer Read

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 11:00 am
Press Release: Whitireia Publishing

A new book of contemporary writing is reuniting respected authors, and emerging writers alike. Renée, Maggie Rainey-Smith, Anahera Gildea, Barbara Else, Tim Jones and Rata Gordon join forces with 30 others in A Vase and a Vast Sea.

Pip Adam describes A Vase and a Vast Sea in her foreword as ‘alive with the play between time and space . . . always awake with a focus-pull between the close and the huge – ‘a vase and a vast sea.’’ Adam commends the diverse experience of its authors and the artful curation of the book’s editor, Jenny Nimon.

‘We designed this book to be nestled in with, to take to the beach and to provide quiet smiles for the reader’ said publisher Mary-Jane Duffy of Escalator Press. The broad range of poetry and short prose ‘create an evocative conversation: it’s nature, embodiment, love, loss and ounces of joy.’

But the book has a greater significance beyond its themes. The authors are all connected – as tutors or students – to the Whitireia Creative Writing Programme, which was discontinued last year in controversial cuts made by the polytechnic. ‘The book is truly a celebration. It’s a shout out to our community of creatives and the legacy of a much-loved writing course’ said Duffy.

Specifications:

Published by Escalator Press

RRP $28.00

ISBN 978-0-473-53120-1 (paperback)

Also available as an ebook

Size: 125 x 186 mm (portrait), 148 pages

The launch for A Vase and a Vast Sea will be in Wellington at 6pm on 15 October 2020 at Te Auaha. The event is public but RSVPs are necessary.

https://www.escalatorpress.co.nz/product/a-vase-and-a-vast-sea/

Escalator Press is an imprint set up by the Whitireia Creative Writing Programme and publishes work by new and established writers associated with Whitireia.

The Whitireia Creative Writing Programme, founded in 1993, was a major contributor to New Zealand writing, with more than 220 publications from graduates as diverse as Alison Wong, Tusiata Avia and Mandy Hager.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whitireia Publishing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 