Long-lost Novel By New Zealand Writer And WWII Veteran Tells Haunting And Relevant Story Of A World Run By Nazis

Novel has sat for decades in the author's papers in the Turnbull National Library

Joseph's previous novels were translated into several languages and A Soldier's Tale was made into a NZ film

was made into a NZ film Book is a timely warning about the dangers of racism, the alt-right, and white supremacy

MK Joseph was an acclaimed New Zealand writer and academic. His novel Tomorrow the World, which sat in an archive for decades after his sudden death, is being published at last this month. The novel describes a world in which Nazi Germany won World War Two, and created an empire that stretched from Europe to Australasia.

Like Joseph’s other novels, Tomorrow the World is both an exciting adventure story and a study of ideas.

The novel’s hero is a young man from Nazi-run Britain, who becomes involved in the resistance to fascism, battles his way across the European continent, and witnesses the sufferings of Europe's Jews and dissidents. Introducing us to Goebbels, Goering, and Hitler himself, MK Joseph exposes both the absurdity and the deadliness of the Nazi creed.

Joseph learned about Nazism at the point of a gun. A member of the British army, he was part of the force that landed in Europe in the D Day operation. His unit fought in France and the Netherlands, where they witnessed both the cruelty of Nazism and the resourceful of local resistance forces.

In the era of the alt-right, of white supremacist terror, and of the conversion of young people into fanatics in dank and hateful corners of the internet, Joseph's exploration and expose of Nazi ideology is urgently relevant. Tomorrow the World is a posthumous gift from a great New Zealand writer.

© Scoop Media

