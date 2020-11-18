The Celebration Project - Recognising Excellence And Inclusion

The Celebration Project, hosted at Government House last night, recognised excellence, inclusion, and celebrated the achievements of New Zealand’s Paralympians says the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"It was an honour to spend the evening with our country’s best Paralympians," says Jo Healey, President of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"If we’ve learnt anything this year, it's the importance of recognising talent and celebrating our successes. Since 1968 there have been 209 athletes represent New Zealand at the Paralympic Games, and last night’s event we honoured 18 of these athletes with an official numbered Paralympic pin and certificate.

"Wellington and the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce have long supported Paralympics New Zealand and their efforts to promote a more diverse and inclusive society.

"Our sportspeople play an important role - they are who our future generations look up to and aspire to be. It is essential that Kiwi kids have role models and leaders that look like them and have the same experiences as them. This Project aims to achieve that.

"With the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games around the corner, we wish our Paralympians luck and every success for the Games."

© Scoop Media