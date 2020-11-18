Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Celebration Project - Recognising Excellence And Inclusion

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

The Celebration Project, hosted at Government House last night, recognised excellence, inclusion, and celebrated the achievements of New Zealand’s Paralympians says the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"It was an honour to spend the evening with our country’s best Paralympians," says Jo Healey, President of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"If we’ve learnt anything this year, it's the importance of recognising talent and celebrating our successes. Since 1968 there have been 209 athletes represent New Zealand at the Paralympic Games, and last night’s event we honoured 18 of these athletes with an official numbered Paralympic pin and certificate.

"Wellington and the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce have long supported Paralympics New Zealand and their efforts to promote a more diverse and inclusive society.

"Our sportspeople play an important role - they are who our future generations look up to and aspire to be. It is essential that Kiwi kids have role models and leaders that look like them and have the same experiences as them. This Project aims to achieve that.

"With the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games around the corner, we wish our Paralympians luck and every success for the Games."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Wellington Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 